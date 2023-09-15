UAW President Shawn Fain speaks at UAW rally on first day of strike
UAW President Shawn Fain gave a speech at rally on the first day of the UAW strike across the country. "We're in it," he said, less than 24 hours after the union began striking.
UAW President Shawn Fain gave a speech at rally on the first day of the UAW strike across the country. "We're in it," he said, less than 24 hours after the union began striking.
With two hours to go before contracts expire and a strike could begin, UAW President Shawn Fain appeared on a livestream video to explain what will happen of an agreement is not reached with Ford, GM and Stellantis.
The United Auto Workers have gone on strike against the Detroit Three automakers. Never in its 80-year history has the union struck all three at once.
If no deal is reached, the UAW said it plans for a series of strikes targeting individual, undisclosed U.S. auto plants, rather than a full walkout of nearly 150,000 workers.
The UAW says it is organizing coordinated "stand up" strikes at select Big Three auto plants.
The United Auto Workers strike won't just disrupt Detroit automakers. Tech companies — chipmakers especially — will also be caught in the crosshairs.
13,000 auto workers walked off the job, joining tens of thousands of striking workers in Hollywood and across the country.
The UAW picket line outside Ford's facility was lively and loud Friday in the first day of the union's three-pronged strike against domestic automakers.
United Auto Workers leaders are considering targeted strikes at a few Detroit factories if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday deadline.
Ford, General Motors and Stellantis -- after both sides failed to reach a deal. This is the first time in history that all three automakers have been hit by strikes at once. The automakers and the UAW had until 11:59 p.m. Thursday evening to come to an agreement.
Biden's embrace of labor unions could put him in an awkward spot if a United Auto Workers strike shuts down the auto sector.
The United Auto Workers are striking plants that build the Ford Bronco and Ranger, Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon.
"I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions," Barrymore said ahead of the Sept. 18. premiere of "The Drew Barrymore Show."
If Dartmouth men’s basketball players are granted the right to form a union, it could chart a pathway for all college athletes to unionize as employees, legal experts say.
And that can also clean up any, uh, questionable messes.
Sports fandom can boost our self-image — but also really wreck our moods.
Firefly Aerospace successfully launched a satellite for the U.S. Space Force last night with just 24 hours’ notice, in a record-setting demonstration of rapid launch capabilities for national security missions. The Space Force gave Firefly notice to launch on September 13, at which point the 24-hour clock started ticking. Within that window, Firefly managed to complete final launch preparations, update the flight software trajectory, encapsulate the Millennium Space Systems-made payload and mate it to the Firefly Alpha rocket.
Republicans' impeachment gambit is a farce, but other developments are worrisome for President Biden.
From must-have massagers to cult-status creams, these top-rated goodies will make your day.
This cashierless shopping experience in Banner Elk, North Carolina, is gaining millions of views on TikTok — but not everyone loves the idea.
Prepare to want everything. The post Create the perfect seasonal capsule closet with these 7 staples from the lululemon fall collection appeared first on In The Know.