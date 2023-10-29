UAW reaches tentative agreement with Stellantis

The United Auto Workers union has reached its second tentative agreement, this time with Stellantis. It comes three after the union first reached an agreement with Ford Motor Company on Wednesday night. and it leave General Motors as the only automaker without a tentative agreement The deal with Ford came on day 40 of the strike, and it still has to be ratified by more than 57,000 UAW members for Ford. The same process will have to happen with Stellantis.

