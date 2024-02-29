UAW shakeup leads to reassignments amid criticism of a new leader

A shakeup within the UAW has led to Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock losing some assignments amid criticism of her leadership in the union, the Detroit Free Press has learned.

The Detroit-based labor union distributed a letter from UAW President Shawn Fain to staff last week explaining the situation, after the International Executive Board met at Solidarity House to conduct union business and set the course for upcoming months.

"We accomplished a lot of important business that will inform our work going forward," the Fain letter said. "We have reorganized some departments and assignments, making updates and changes to our organizational chart as a union."

UAW secretary-treasurer Margaret Mock speaks during Detroit's March for Workers' Rights and Economic Justice at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit on on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

The Fain letter noted key changes: Region 1 Director LaShawn English would now head up the Women's Department and Region 1A Director Laura Dickerson would lead the Technical, Office & Professional Department, both roles previously held by Mock.

Region 1 represents the counties of Huron, Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Sanilac, Tuscola and part of Wayne, including Detroit. And Region 1A covers most of Wayne County, including part of Detroit, as well as Monroe and Washtenaw counties, according to the UAW website.

Alleged behaviors led to action

While Fain's letter suggested a calm transition of duties, a more explicit version of events was posted Wednesday in a statement on the website and Facebook page run by the activist group Unite All Workers for Democracy (UAWD), which began as a dissident group backing Fain and Mock during their elections to leadership a year ago. It describes itself as "a grassroots movement of UAW members in good standing, united in the common goal of building a more democratic and fighting union."

The statement said 11 of the 14 members of the UAW International Executive Board (IEB) had voted to reassign departments overseen by Mock, including departments now headed by English and Dickerson.

Laura Dickerson, the UAW Region 1A Director, talks with employees, guests and the media inside the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center during the official launch of the F-150 Lightning pickup truck at the plant in Dearborn on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

"The move did not include departments assigned to her under the UAW Constitution, such as accounting," said the statement, which is signed by the UAWD steering committee.

The statement said the executive board vote took place after a report from the UAW compliance director, which indicated that Mock "repeatedly abused her authority and violated UAW policies."

These are the allegations against Mock in the Unite All Workers for Democracy statement:

She withheld approval of routine expenditures in an attempted exchange for votes on the IEB. At least two IEB members have reported these actions to the monitor (an independent office overseeing the union after a recent corruption scandal).

She refused to approve routine purchases of supplies for last fall's Stand Up Strike targeting the Detroit Three automakers, hurting strike preparation.

She improperly denied staff's legitimate reimbursement requests under the Travel and Expense Policy.

She refused to approve legitimate expenditures for ongoing organizing campaigns in a timely manner, risking the loss of National Labor Relations Board elections to unionize work sites and wasting millions of dollars.

The statement encouraged UAW members to review the International Executive Board meeting minutes for confirmation.

The UAWD in its statement accuses Mock of undermining the labor union's "militant, forward-looking initiatives" that members voted to execute a year ago. "As a democratic caucus, Secretary-Treasurer Mock was endorsed by our membership along with other members of our slate, and we as leadership do not unilaterally make decisions without rescinding endorsements. Our caucus will decide democratically whether further action is necessary."

Margaret Mock responds to allegations

On Wednesday night, Mock declined to go into detail about the situation. But when asked about the specific personal allegations referenced in the UAWD statement, Mock answered “not true” to each one.

She provided the Free Press with a written statement, noting her pride in the UAW membership and leadership as well as recent contracts “where we are choosing to stand up and fight to get the wages, benefits and working conditions our members deserve.” Mock also specifically commended Fain and others for their strong leadership in developing creative strategies and a fighting culture that is winning many victories.

The statement goes on to highlight how Mock sees her role and appears to push back against the allegations:

“It saddens me that many do not understand my responsibilities as UAW secretary-treasurer. I must protect the sacred dues dollars that our members work so hard to earn and that they entrust to us to spend wisely in their best interest," Mock said.

"When policies are established by the UAW International Executive Board, and/or by the special monitor ordered by the court to oversee the UAW, and/or by federal agencies, it is my responsibility when these policies concern UAW finances to diligently make sure these policies are adhered to," she said. "While it saddens me even further that I get criticized, attacked and retaliated against because I insist on the policies that are in place be adhered to, I will not waver in enforcing financial policies intended to protect our members’ sacred dues dollars.”

Prior to her election as secretary-treasurer, Mock had held numerous local union positions, including treasurer, financial secretary and health and safety representative. She has also been a team leader at Stellantis' Warren Truck Assembly paint shop.

Mock was also a key part of the UAW team heading up negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan in the fall. Workers there were on strike at the same time that the union was taking on the Detroit Three.

Employees for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan strike in front of their two office towers at the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Over 1,000 workers in Detroit’s Region 1 and Region 1D in Grand Rapids and Lansing walked out this morning after their contract expired on August 31st and after the extensions, they had approved ran out on the morning of September 13th.

A UAW spokesman declined to comment on the situation late Wednesday.

In March 2023, the Free Press obtained a document that outlined Fain's tentative plans to "shake up" the UAW, purge staff and prepare to strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain speaks to the media in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. Fain visited the Volkswagen plant with workers, community and faith leaders, and CALEB (Chattanoogans in Action for Love, Equality, and Benevolence). The group delivered a letter to Volkswagen management, "demanding the company end its union-busting and intimidation."

In the fall, the UAW led by Fain won historic gains from the Detroit Three automakers. Nonunion automakers including Hyundai, Honda and Toyota raised wages. And now the UAW is seeking to organize foreign automakers and Tesla.

Analyst: 'A matter of concern'

Marick Masters, a business professor and labor expert at Wayne State University, said the issues in the UAWD statement are a concern but barring more information he was hesitant to comment at length. It’s important, he said, to get both sides of the story and noted that some issues could relate to interpretation.

“It’s a matter of concern obviously any time an International (Executive) Board takes a step to remove certain elements of the union from the secretary-treasurer’s office. That is a major development,” Master said. “What I would hesitate to comment any further on would be what is the finding of the compliance officer.”

More: UAW's push to organize workers at nonunion carmakers is a race against time

Masters said the indication from what has been alleged appears to deal more with management decisions.

“It doesn’t seem to be any indication of illegal activity, but management decisions that cause people to be concerned,” he said.

The Free Press has also requested comment from the independent UAW monitor, a position that was added as a result of the agreement reached between the federal government and union in the wake of the corruption scandal that plagued the union in recent years. That office oversaw the most recent direct election of officers, which elevated Mock, Fain and others to their current roles.

More: UAW loses key local leader known for his influence, strategy when negotiating

More: UAW President Shawn Fain goes on Fox, lists 5 key reasons why Trump lost union endorsement

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard: 313-618-1034 or phoward@freepress.com. Follow her on X at @phoebesaid

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: UAW shakeup leads to reassignments amid criticism of a new leader