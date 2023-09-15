UAW STRIKE: Here's how the walkout could affect Daytona auto dealers, local consumers

DAYTONA BEACH — The United Auto Workers strike that began Friday at three strategically chosen Ford, General Motors and Stellantis plants should not immediately affect auto dealers here for those brands, but could become a cause for concern of the work stoppage were to continue for an extended period.

"I think it depends on how long it lasts," said Randy Dye, owner of the Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealership at the Daytona International AutoMall, on Friday. "Right now we have enough (new) cars, but we're always concerned about anything that causes a disruption."

So far, the assembly plants where UAW workers are staging their walkout are limited to just three: the Stellantis plant in Toledo, Ohio, that produces Jeep Wrangler sport utility vehicles and Jeep Gladiator pickups; the Ford Motor Co. plant in Wayne, Michigan where Ford Bronco SUVs and Ford Ranger pickups are made; and the General Motors plant in Wentzville, Missouri, that turns out Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize pickups and Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans.

The Jon Hall Chevrolet dealership on Nova Road in Daytona Beach on Friday had five new Chevy Colorados displayed on its lot, with four more just delivered, but no Chevy Express vans in stock. The Ritchey Autos GMC dealership on North Tomoka Farms Road had some GMC Canyons, but no Savanas, he added.

Randy Dye, owner of Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram at the Daytona International Auto Mall, stands next to a row of Jeep Wranglers on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. He said he has new Jeep Wranglers and Jeep Gladiators in stock for now, but would be concerned if the UAW strike that began Friday at the Stellantis plant in Ohio that makes them goes for an extended period of time.

Strike could have long 'tentacles'

Glenn Ritchey Sr., who owns both Jon Hall Chevrolet and the Ritchey Autos GMC store, and is a co-owner of several other dealerships in the area, expressed concern about the orders his dealerships have already placed, but might not get delivered because some truckers have already announced that they would not cross the UAW picket lines.

"We have some shipments that are due. Hopefully this won't impact the deliveries of what's already been ordered," he said. "We know they've already been built, but I don't know whether our existing orders will be impacted."

Ritchey said the strike, if it were to stretch on for an extended period of time, could eventually cause both sales and prices for used cars to go up.

"The strike has tentacles that could reach dealerships and (auto industry) suppliers," he said. "It could affect the economy."

Matt Kelly, general sales manager at Jon Hall Chevrolet in Daytona Beach, stands next to a Chevy Colorado pickup on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Dealership owner Glenn Ritchey said he has new Colorados in stock for now, but would be concerned if the UAW strike that began Friday at the General Motors plant in Missouri that makes them goes for an extended period of time.

Dealer relieved to get shipment

Jeromie Allan, the general manager of Gary Yeomans Lincoln Ford at the AutoMall, said currently the dealership has "a 40 to 45-day supply (of new vehicles) on the ground and in transit."

Nevertheless, he acknowledged, "Some of our Ford models are more lean, like the Bronco, Maverick, Mustang and Super Duty. This strike, right now, only impacts Ranger and Bronco (models)."

Allan added that his dealership on Friday morning just received a shipment of new vehicles "which was great to see."

Allan said he does not expect the strike to affect prices for new vehicles at his dealership, at least for now. He added, "Currently, we have the best manufacturer incentives we have seen since early 2020. In addition, we have a terrific used car inventory with prices at a three-year low.

"We hope the Big (Detroit) Three (auto makers) and the UAW come to a quick resolution."

Ford Broncos on the lot at Gary Yeomans Ford Lincoln at the Daytona International Auto Mall on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. General Manager Jeromie Allan said he has plenty of new Broncos in stock for now, but expressed concern if the UAW strike that began Friday at the Michigan plant that makes them goes for an extended period of time.

'We still have to be competitive'

Dye said this is not the first labor strike by auto plant workers he has witnessed in the many years he has been in the auto sales business. But what is especially concerning to him is that this is a simultaneous strike by UAW workers at plants for all of the "Detroit Three" automakers.

"It shouldn't affect prices at least for now. We still have to be competitive," he said. "We try not to have things like this affect our sales and prices, but I think it is possible that used car prices could go up because of the shortage (of new vehicles)."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UAW STRIKE: Here's how the walkout could affect Daytona auto dealers