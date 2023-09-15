UAW strikes: Here's what that means
It's official. The United Auto Workers union chose to strike Thursday night after contract negotiations with Detroit automakers fell through.
It's official. The United Auto Workers union chose to strike Thursday night after contract negotiations with Detroit automakers fell through.
The United Auto Workers have gone on strike against the Detroit Three automakers. Never in its 80-year history has the union struck all three at once.
With the passing of Thursday night’s deadline, the UAW said it will strike across all Big Three automakers on Friday using a new “stand up” strike strategy.
Ford, General Motors and Stellantis -- after both sides failed to reach a deal. This is the first time in history that all three automakers have been hit by strikes at once. The automakers and the UAW had until 11:59 p.m. Thursday evening to come to an agreement.
United Auto Workers leaders are considering targeted strikes at a few Detroit factories if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday deadline.
If no deal is reached, the UAW said it plans for a series of strikes targeting individual, undisclosed U.S. auto plants, rather than a full walkout of nearly 150,000 workers.
The UAW says it is organizing coordinated "stand up" strikes at select Big Three auto plants.
General Motors said Thursday it boosted its contract offer to a 20% wage hike for U.S. autoworkers, including 10% in the first year, in a move to avoid a strike that is scheduled to begin at 11:59 p.m. if no deal is agreed on. The strike by the United Auto Workers union, which represents about 150,000 workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, would target specific automotive plants across the country. According to Anderson Economic Group, a work stoppage of 10 days could result in an economic loss of more than $5 billion.
Here's all the new metal from the 2023 Detroit Auto Show in photos.
Follow along as we cover the 2023 Detroit Auto Show live from the show floor.
With the UAW strike deadline approaching next week, here's a look at some key facts about the possible strikes and their costs.
Which one-of-a-kind car would you pick if money was (almost) no object?
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Google announced a significant update to its built-in services that includes Zoom, WebEx, and The Weather Channel apps.
It's a fierce night of competition TV as Josh Duhamel's new show forces friends to fire friends and 'The Challenge' nearly takes out a player for life.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.
Yahoo News provides the latest forecast and updates for tracking Hurricane Lee.
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe provided more details Thursday on the company's plans to update the hardware in its EVs next year — under a program internally called Peregrine — that he says will result in major cost savings. Changing the electronic control unit (ECU) architecture inside its EVs, Scaringe emphasized during an interview Thursday at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.
Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Eminem, Mariah Carey and more made the show a must watch.