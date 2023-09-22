UAW strikes spreads to Charlotte, as auto workers walk out of GM service parts site

GM Services Parts Operations workers in Charlotte walked off the job at noon Friday as United Auto Workers ongoing strike expanded nationwide.

The Charlotte distribution warehouse at 10815 Quality Drive in Steele Creek is one of 38 across the country that went on strike Friday as a part of the escalation of the UAW’s strike strategy, said Ashley Hawkins, president of the local AFL-CIO chapter of the Charlotte-Metro Labor Council.

“The strike will continue until the employer negotiates in good faith and gives the workers the raises that they deserve,” Hawkins said.

Shanna Allen, local president at the local UAW union 2404, said the facility’s 106 employees are seeking better wages, a 32-hour work week and the elimination of a tiered pay system that maxes out at $25 hour for employees hired after 2015.

Allen, who has worked at the plant for 10 years, said union members will be out on the street striking until they get a better contract.

“We should be making the same for doing the same job,” Allen said. “They’re making record profits and we deserve a better contract.”

