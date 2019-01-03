UAW sues GM over use of temporary workers at Indiana plant

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

By Ben Klayman

DETROIT (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union sued General Motors Co <GM.N> in federal court on Thursday, claiming the automaker's use of temporary workers at a plant in Indiana violates its labor deal while escalating a fight over GM's plans to possibly close U.S. factories.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Ohio, was the union's first counter-move to GM's decision in late November to put five North American factories on notice for closure. The decision, which affects four U.S. plants including one in Warren, Ohio, drew the condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump and members of Congress.

The UAW, which will negotiate a new national labor deal with GM this year, had vowed at the time that it would fight the cuts.

The union said there are about 1,000 laid-off hourly employees that have the right to transfer to plants with openings, including almost 700 at the Lordstown plant in Ohio. GM is employing temporary workers at its Fort Wayne Assembly plant rather than transferring workers, the UAW said.

"UAW members negotiated a binding agreement and we expect General Motors to follow the contract they agreed to and GM members ratified," UAW Vice President Terry Dittes said in a statement.

In December, the UAW sent a letter to GM formally objecting to the decision to end production in 2019 at four U.S. plants, saying it violates commitments made during contract talks in 2015. "We will use all of our resources to enforce our agreements," the union said in the letter.

GM did not immediately comment on the suit, but has said the fate of the plants that have no future product allocated for them to build will be decided in talks with the UAW.





