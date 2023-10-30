UAW tentative deal with GM ends six weeks of targeted strikes

The United Auto Workers union has struck a tentative deal with General Motors to end more than six weeks of labor disruptions (Wentzville Assembly Plant in Wentzville, Mo. pictured) and send striking workers back to their jobs, several outlets reported Monday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers union on Monday struck a tentative deal with General Motors to end more than six weeks of labor disruptions and send striking workers back to their jobs.

The two sides reached an agreement after negotiations stretched into the early morning hours, CNBC, Detroit Free Press and The Detroit News reported. Terms of the collective bargaining agreement were not immediately disclosed.

The agreement by all accounts contains similar terms to the deal reached between the UAW and car maker Stellantis on Saturday. Stellanits produces 16 vehicle brands including Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep.

More than 10,000 GM workers have been striking at locations across the country after both sides missed a Sept. 14 deadline to agree to a new labor agreement.

Ford Motor Company was the first of the so-called "big three" American vehicle makers to agree to a new deal with its unionized workers. The two sides tentatively came to terms on a "historic agreement" last week.

Deals with both Ford and Stellantis reportedly contain a 25% salary increase over the length of the agreements.

The targeted strikes have already cost GM some $800 million, while estimates put that figure closer to $1.3 billion for Ford over the six weeks of targeted work disruption.

Meanwhile, the union representing Canadian auto workers remains without a deal with Stellantis and is calling on its members to begin striking. Unifor and its approximately 8,200 workers are targeting factories in southern Ontario -- which borders Detroit -- which produce several Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge brand vehicles.