UAW union members in KCK on standby to join strike
UAW union members in KCK are on standby and ready to join a strike against the Detroit 3.
The UAW strike is about more than improving wages for Detroit's rank-and-file; the future of automobile production may be defined by this dispute.
If no deal is reached, the UAW said it plans for a series of strikes targeting individual, undisclosed U.S. auto plants, rather than a full walkout of nearly 150,000 workers.
13,000 auto workers walked off the job, joining tens of thousands of striking workers in Hollywood and across the country.
The United Auto Workers strike won't just disrupt Detroit automakers. Tech companies — chipmakers especially — will also be caught in the crosshairs.
Ford, General Motors and Stellantis -- after both sides failed to reach a deal. This is the first time in history that all three automakers have been hit by strikes at once. The automakers and the UAW had until 11:59 p.m. Thursday evening to come to an agreement.
The UAW says it is organizing coordinated "stand up" strikes at select Big Three auto plants.
United Auto Workers leaders are considering targeted strikes at a few Detroit factories if they can’t reach contract agreements by a Thursday deadline.
Biden's embrace of labor unions could put him in an awkward spot if a United Auto Workers strike shuts down the auto sector.
With the UAW strike deadline approaching next week, here's a look at some key facts about the possible strikes and their costs.
