UAW workers at GM's Spring Hill plant vote against tentative deal

(Reuters) - Workers belonging to the United Auto Workers (UAW) union at General Motors' Spring Hill plant in Tennessee have voted against a proposed contract with the automaker, the union's vote tracker showed on Tuesday.

Of the total votes cast, 68% were against the agreement.

The Spring Hill manufacturing plant employs 3,932 workers and makes the company's SUV models such as Cadillac XT5 and XT6.

Union workers are voting on contracts from each of Chrysler-owner Stellantis, General Motors and Ford Motor, after the first coordinated strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers.

The UAW's new agreement, which covers 46,000 workers overall at GM, grants a 25% increase in base wage through April 2028 and will cumulatively raise the top wage by 33%, compounded with estimated cost-of-living adjustments to over $42 an hour.

Automakers were previously slashing costs and navigating a bumpy road to manufacture EVs and catch up with market leader Tesla, but lower margins on those vehicles have deterred them from accelerating the move.

GM in October also pulled its full-year profit forecast due to the strike and postponed a $4 billion electric truck plant in Michigan.

