UAW workers ratify Ford contract securing $9K signing bonus, pay raises, new product

After two weeks of voting with little drama or controversy, UAW workers ratified their four-year contract with Ford by 56.3% of the vote, the UAW announced Friday evening.

The union announced the percentage without specific numbers after members finished casting votes nationally at 7:30 p.m.

“Every Ford employee and temporary employee will be at the top-rate for full-time status at the end of this four-year agreement,” said acting UAW President Rory Gamble, who is Director of the UAW-Ford Department, in a prepared statement. “This is a life changing contract for many and provides a template for all future Ford UAW members to a full-time, top-rate status. There will be no more permanent temporary situations and no more permanent tiers.”

He added, "Ford’s commitment to job security and assembly in the United States is a model for American manufacturers.”

Workers check Ford F-150 trucks being built at the Ford Rouge Plant in Dearborn on Thursday, September 27, 2018. More

Ford has more UAW members than any other automaker in the U.S. An estimated 55,000 workers are covered by the deal.

“We are pleased that we were able to reach an agreement quickly with the UAW without a costly disruption to production,” said Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president, Automotive, said in a prepared statement. “This deal helps Ford enhance our competitiveness and protect good-paying manufacturing jobs. Working with the UAW, we have added flexibility to our operations while keeping labor costs in line with projected U.S. manufacturing labor inflation costs and still rewarded our workers for their important contributions to the company.”

On Monday, the UAW begins the process to finish its pattern bargaining with Fiat Chrysler. A six-week strike at General Motors that ended with an Oct. 25 ratification has pushed the contract negotiations through Thanksgiving, which is atypical.

The 2019 UAW contract with Ford includes $6 billion in promised “major product investments” in U.S. facilities and the creation and retention of more than 8,500 jobs, with 19 facilities promised investments.

The contract also includes no changes to workers' share of health care costs, a $9,000 ratification bonus for seniority employees and $3,500 for temporary workers.

Bernie Ricke, president of UAW Local 600 near the Rouge factory complex, said his 14,000 active members are looking to the future, investment, products and jobs. "The process went well," he said Friday. "I think we did a good job of explaining the agreement to our members. I'm proud of the job we did."

Mike Rinaldi, then-President of UAW Local 600, stands at the sign in front of his headquarters on Dix and points to the Ford Rouge Plant in 1983. More

'Smart' negotiators

Fact is, Ford negotiators met many of the goals outlined by the UAW, said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Michig. "They wanted in-progression workers to reach parity, and they do. Temporary workers got a pathway to full employment and there's a cap on the number of temporary workers hired. They don't lose anything on health care. And they got a whole bunch of detailed investment."