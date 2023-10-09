Ubah Hassan Reflects on RHONY Reunion

The Real Housewives of New York City star Ubah Hassan opens up about her first reunion experience in a candid conversation with Andy Cohen and comedian Matt Rogers. Amidst the chat, Ubah reveals that she brought her fiery passion to the reunion and emerged even stronger after what felt like a therapy session. Also, Ubah shares what relaxing activity she opted for post-reunion and the Las Culturistas podcast co-host delivers his unfiltered opinions on The Real Housewives of Orange County and the cast’s treatment of Heather Dubrow.

View comments