An Uber with 2 passengers was shot at on I-95 in Hollywood. The driver then gave chase

An Uber with two passengers was shot at on Interstate 95 in Hollywood early Wednesday. The driver then chased after the shooters and called 911, troopers said.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95, just north of Hollywood Boulevard.

The Uber driver, who was in a black Honda, had just picked up his two passengers from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and was traveling on the interstate when a white Mercedes-Benz pulled up next to the driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

That’s when someone inside the Mercedes opened fire at least four times, striking the front of the Uber between the hood and the door, said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes. Troopers say the Uber driver and his two passengers, a man and a woman, were not injured.

The Mercedes then drove off and exited at Hollywood Boulevard, the Uber right behind it, Reyes said. Hollywood officers who were patrolling the area received the 911 call, spotted the vehicles and joined the chase.

The two men inside the Mercedes eventually got out of the car and took off running along Hollywood Boulevard and 13th Avenue, according to troopers.

Police then set up a perimeter in the area and helicopters were sent out to search from the sky. Eventually, the two men were taken into custody around 4:30 a.m. by Hollywood police.

Neither the victims or the suspects were injured, Reyes said. Their identities have not been disclosed yet.

The FHP’s Bureau of Crime Investigation and Intelligence is investigating the shooting.