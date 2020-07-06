Uber to acquire Postmates in $2.65 billion deal, report says

Uber is reportedly absorbing Postmates in a deal worth $2.65 billion in stock.

An official announcement from the ride-hailing behemoth and delivery platform is expected as early as Monday morning, according to Bloomberg, which cites people familiar with the situation.

USA TODAY reached out to Uber and Postmates for confirmation.

The move would come after Uber's business took major hits due to the coronavirus. It would also help Uber Eats better compete with DoorDash, which is the most widely used food delivery platform in the U.S., according to analytics firm Second Measure.

Uber is valued at over $30 billion. Postmates' last private venture valuation was $2.4 billion in September, according to Forbes.

'No mask. No ride': Uber will require drivers and passengers to wear face masks indefinitely

Uber laid off thousands of employees due to the pandemic after millions of Americans stopped taking as many rides to work and avoided contact with strangers. More

It wouldn't be the first time the ride-hailing company sought to acquire a firm that specializes in deliveries.

Uber recently lost out on its pursuit of Grubhub, which opted to merge with Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com. The new company would "become the world's largest online food delivery company outside of China," Just Eats said in a press release.

