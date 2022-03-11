Uber adding a surcharge to rides, food deliveries to help drivers cope with high gas prices

Uber customers can expect to pay a surcharge on their rides and delivery orders in the coming weeks to help ease the pain at the pump for drivers.

The surcharge costs are based on the average trip distance and increase in gas price in each state.

"Beginning Wednesday, March 16, consumers will pay a surcharge of either $0.45 or $0.55 on each Uber trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location – with 100% of that money going directly to workers’ pockets," according to a Friday statement from Liza Winship, Uber’s head of driver operations in the U.S. and Canada.

Uber will reassess the surcharge after 60 days.

Gas prices continue to rise across the valley in Arizona.

“Our hope is that this temporary measure will help ease the burden, but we’ll continue to listen to feedback and may make changes in the future,” Winship said.

The announcement comes after a number of drivers took to social media to ask the company to help offset the rising cost of gas. As of Friday, the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $4.33, up 53% from a year prior, according to AAA.

The surcharge will not apply to rides that begin in New York City or Uber Eats deliveries within the city, where Uber drivers received a 5.3% increase to the city’s minimum earnings standard earlier this month.

