Uber beats Q2 expectations and turns a rare profit

Uber posted an unexpected profit for the second quarter, and beat analyst expectations with revenue of $3.9 billion and earnings per share of $0.58.

Why it matters: Uber benefited from unrealized gains of $1.4 billion and $471 million from its stakes in Didi and Aurora, respectively—just two of the ride-hailing company's portfolio of such investments.

Yes, but: It's still not profitable on an EBITDA basis, posting a $509 million loss for the quarter.

Its mobility division has an operating profit of $179 million, while its delivery business had a loss of $161 million (though it's shrunken 31% from the year-ago quarter).

And Uber maintains it expects to turn an operating profit by the end of the year.

By the numbers:

Revenue : $3.9 billion, compared to $ billion expected

Earnings per share : $0.58, compared to $ expected

Gross bookings : $12.9 billion

Monthly active platform consumers: 101 million

