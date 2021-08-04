Uber beats Q2 expectations and turns a rare profit
Uber posted an unexpected profit for the second quarter, and beat analyst expectations with revenue of $3.9 billion and earnings per share of $0.58.
Why it matters: Uber benefited from unrealized gains of $1.4 billion and $471 million from its stakes in Didi and Aurora, respectively—just two of the ride-hailing company's portfolio of such investments.
Yes, but: It's still not profitable on an EBITDA basis, posting a $509 million loss for the quarter.
Its mobility division has an operating profit of $179 million, while its delivery business had a loss of $161 million (though it's shrunken 31% from the year-ago quarter).
And Uber maintains it expects to turn an operating profit by the end of the year.
By the numbers:
Revenue: $3.9 billion, compared to $ billion expected
Earnings per share: $0.58, compared to $ expected
Gross bookings: $12.9 billion
Monthly active platform consumers: 101 million
