Uber Has Biggest Quarterly Loss Yet

As competition in the ride-sharing world increases, Uber has posted its largest ever quarterly loss. Bumpy Ride Ten years after its founding, Uber went public earlier this year. While its initial public offering was heavily hyped, the actual price of stocks was on the soft side, as it eventually dropped 7.9% below that initial I.P.O. Things haven’t really picked up since, as yesterday it reported a second quarter loss of $5.2 billion, its largest ever since it began disclosing limited financial data in 2017. Also, revenue grew to $3.1 billion, the slowest quarterly growth rate Uber has ever announced. Uber priced its May 10 I.P.O. at $45, but it has since dropped 11%, closing yesterday at $39.80. Dropping Off So what is behind the soft stock? Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi laid out a few different reasons. Uber paid its employees $3.9 billion in stock after its I.P.O., a hefty one-time expense. (Start-up companies often use the lure of stock options to appeal to competitive talent.) Also, the company is facing increasing competition from other well-funded ride-sharing services around the world, particularly in India and Latin America, and have had to up their driver incentives accordingly. Eat It Up Khosrowshahi is aware of the growing concerns over whether Uber will ever be profitable, and the company thinks that as long as it keeps expanding, things will eventually be fine. Nelson Chai, Uber’s chief financial officer referred to 2019 as "an investment year," and overall the company remains bullish about the potential for Uber Eats to be a profit source for the company, even as the food-delivery game increasingly looks to be just as crowded as the ride-sharing one. -Michael Tedder Photo: Rodrigo Garrido / REUTERS

    A 92-year-old former SS private will go on trial this fall in Germany on 5,230 counts of being an accessory to murder, accused of helping the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp function, a Hamburg court said Thursday. Though he is not accused of any specific killing, Bruno Dey is charged as an accessory to those committed at Stutthof from August 1944 to April 1945 when he served as a guard there, because he helped prevent prisoners from escaping, according to the charges filed by Hamburg prosecutors. "Surveillance was necessary for the concentration camp to function, and the camp was made to kill people," Hamburg state court spokesman Kai Wantzen said of the prosecution's argument.

    Man believes Trump 'ordered him' to attack child for ‘disrespecting’ national anthem by keeping hat on, lawyer says

    A man suspected of attacking a child who was wearing a hat during the US National Anthem believed he was encouraged by Donald Trump to carry out the assault, according to his lawyer. Curt Brockway, a 39-year-old US Army veteran who was charged on Monday in the assault, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a vehicle crash in 2000 that has affected his decision making, attorney Lance Jasper told the Missoulian. The lawyer said he will seek a mental health evaluation for Mr Brockway, who seemingly became caught up in the heightened animosity and rhetoric gripping the nation, and convinced himself that he was following the president's orders.

    “I think it was divisive,” she told the Daily News. Chakrabarti resigned last week to join a group called New Consensus, a nonprofit focused on climate issues and promoting the Green New Deal. Chakrabarti, who co-founded Justice Democrats — a political organization that helped Ocasio-Cortez get elected, was criticized last month by Missouri Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay.

    The governments of Guatemala and Mexico said on Thursday that between them, almost 300 of their citizens had been detained in the southern U.S. state of Mississippi as part of sweeping U.S. immigration operations. U.S. immigration authorities arrested nearly 700 people at seven agricultural processing plants across the state on Wednesday in what federal officials said could be the largest worksite enforcement operation in a single state. On Twitter, the Mexican foreign ministry said 122 Mexican nationals had been detained, of whom 34 had been released and notified of dates for hearings with migration authorities.

    A federal judge has rejected National Public Radio's bid to dismiss a Texas investment adviser's libel suit over news reports about conspiracy theories surrounding the death of a Democratic National Committee staffer during the 2016 campaign. Judge Amos Mazzant of U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas ruled Wednesday that the $57 million suit brought by Ed Butowsky makes plausible claims that the network may be liable for defamation for a series of online stories about Butowsky's role in publicizing assertions that the murdered DNC staffer, Seth Rich, may have been involved in leaking Democratic emails. NPR's attorneys argued that the reports by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik accurately described a separate, prior lawsuit filed by Rod Wheeler, a private investigator and former Washington, D.C., homicide detective whom Butowsky hired to explore the Rich case and who wound up suing Fox News and Butowsky for defamation after accusing Fox of fabricating quotations in a story about Rich's murder.

    Crowds gathered for the funeral of "Brother Number Two" Nuon Chea on Friday, paying their final respects to a man considered the chief ideologue of Cambodia's murderous Khmer Rouge regime. More than two million people were slaughtered under Pol Pot's Marxist reign in the 1970s in Cambodia, where deep -- and often unspoken -- cleavages remain over the legacy of the Khmer Rouge. Nuon Chea, who died Sunday in hospital at age 93, was one of Pol Pot's most trusted deputies.

    An American human rights volunteer is reportedly in critical condition after he was shot four times in the Philippines. Brandon Lee, 37, was attacked outside his home in Ifugao province in the northern Philippines on Tuesday after he was called an “enemy of the state” on social media, reports the Guardian. Lee suffered cardiac arrest during a surgery to remove a bullet lodged in his jaw.

    A Louisiana woman reportedly told police she did not know where the meth - found in her groin- came from.

    In 2011, the United States, Brazil and many other countries around the world entered into a large-scale project to restore 150 million hectares of forest by the year 2020 and 350 million hectares by the year 2030 called the Bonn Challenge. The project's goal was to renew large swaths of “deforested and degraded” land, and a total of 56 countries have joined the cause since it was created. It was estimated that 350 million hectares of forest could soak up 1.7 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

    The first step in a sweeping crackdown on crime ranging from drugs to sex trafficking in a notorious San Francisco neighborhood yielded 32 arrests of mostly Honduran nationals tied to two international operations that poured heroin and cocaine into the community, U.S. prosecutors announced Wednesday. It's not uncommon to see people shooting up or snorting powder in the Tenderloin neighborhood, which contains City Hall, several federal buildings, a large population of homeless and is just minutes from tourist-heavy Union Square. The neighborhood has long been a public safety problem in a city famous for its permissiveness, and leaders are divided on how to address the drug epidemic.

    An armed Trump supporter sparked a security alert at an immigrant community centre in El Paso when he was spotted “brandishing” a knife outside. Thomas Bartram, 21, was detained by police following reports of a suspicious man parked in front of the building, four days after 22 people were killed in a mass shooting in the city. Mr Bartram, who was legally carrying a gun, was questioned by officers but was released after they decided he had not committed any criminal offence.

    Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with India and suspended trade with its neighbour as the political row over the disputed territory of Kashmir escalates. India's announcement that it will abolish self-rule for Kashmir has been denounced as illegal in Islamabad, with the country's military warning it will  "go to any extent" to support Kashmiris. What options does Pakistan have?

    Have you been wanting an NSX but were waiting for a yellow paint option? From Car and Driver

    Graham, an 88-year-old military veteran and Minnesota farmer, passed away late last year, and his obituary noted that he was "always interested in collecting old cars and attending car shows." That is definitely obvious is his collection, which spans almost every era (from the '20s to the early Malaise Era) and vehicle type (coupes, convertibles, sedans and trucks). Aside from a 2004 Pontiac Bonneville GXP (with just 21,000 miles!) , the newest car in this collection is a 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible! This collection really has everything you could imagine from typical cars like the Mustang, '57 Chevy and Thunderbird to rarer cars from Studebaker, Nash and DeSoto.

    A Lebanese businessman designated by US authorities as an important financial supporter of Hezbollah was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to forfeit $50 million, the Justice Department said Thursday. Kassim Tajideen, 63, pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to launder money as part of a scheme to evade US sanctions. "His sentencing and the $50 million forfeiture in this case are just the latest public examples of the Department of Justice's ongoing efforts to disrupt and dismantle Hezbollah and its support networks," said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.

    One of New Zealand's top media regulators called fringe online forum 8chan “the white supremacist killer's platform of choice,” as he praised a telecommunications provider for barring access to it. Telecom company Spark moved to ban 8chan following reports that the suspected perpetrator of last weekend's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas posted a white supremacist rant on the site. 8chan has become known for attracting users with radical and racist views.

    Distraught by a snake targeting her beloved backyard birds and squirrels, an 89-year-old woman took matters into her own hands, killing the 6-foot-long serpent with a hammer to its head. Garlene Eiceman had been noticing birds were missing from one of her feeders at her Tallahassee woman and that no other birds were returning. About three weeks ago, Eiceman looked on in horror when she saw a snake slither out of a bird box where she'd been watching a nest of three baby blue birds be tended by their parents.

    Atlantic hurricane forecast revised higher -U.S. agency

    U.S. weather forecasters expect "above normal" activity in the current Atlantic hurricane season, revising an earlier forecast of "near normal" activity, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday. The earlier forecast in May reflected the presence of El Nino, the climate phenomenon that warms the Pacific Ocean and tends to prevent storms from developing in the Atlantic. Since then, El Nino has abated, making for conditions that increase the likelihood of hurricanes forming, forecasters at the NOOA's Climate Prediction Center said in a statement issued as the hurricane season enters its peak months.

    Canadian police said Wednesday they believe two fugitives suspected of killing a North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as another man have been found dead in dense brush in northern Manitoba. Authorities located two male bodies and are confident they are 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, said Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy. Critical evidence found last week when police discovered items directly linked to the suspects on the shoreline of the Nelson River helped locate the bodies, MacLatchy said.

    The White House is holding off on a decision about licenses for U.S. companies to restart business with Huawei Technologies Co. after Beijing said it was halting purchases of U.S. farming goods, according to people familiar with the matter. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose department has vetted the applications to resume sales, said last week he's received 50 requests and that a decision on them was pending. American businesses require a special license to supply goods to Huawei after the U.S. added the Chinese telecommunications giant to a trade blacklist in May over national-security concerns.

    Over the past month and a half, the Russian military has seen a number of serious accidents. Incidents include a fire that claimed the lives of sailors aboard a secret nuclear submarine, an explosion at a ammunition depot, and an explosion during the testing of a missile engine at a military test facility. The past few weeks have been rough for the Russian military, as a string of serious accidents have led to dozens of deaths and injuries.

    A new standard turbo engine and trim level adjustments refine Fiat's subcompact SUV package. From Car and Driver

    Reuters/Phil Noble A Colorado man was charged with possession of child pornography after he left an unlocked iPhone on a city bus, where workers discovered the disturbing material, according to court documents. Authorities arrested 29-year-old Wesley David Gilreath, but it turned out he had already been under FBI investigation over "hunting guides" that targeted Jews, Muslims, and even a refugee center, the documents said. On Tuesday, a judge ordered that Gilreath be held without bail, arguing that there was nothing else he could do to "assure the defendant's presence and the safety of the community."

    A 70-year-old man camping in a Walmart parking lot put a hot cook stove in his van, causing it to catch fire and spread to another van, burning two young sisters and killing one of them, authorities said Wednesday. Prosecutors charged Roberto Lino Hipolito of Long Beach, California, with second-degree manslaughter and two counts of negligent fire, all felonies. According to the complaint, Hipolito and his wife slept overnight in their van outside a Walmart in Fridley, Minnesota, a northern Minneapolis suburb.

    Advertisers are deserting Fox News' primetime host Tucker Carlson, who called white supremacy “a hoax” in the wake of a mass shooting thought to be racially motivated. "The whole thing is a lie,” Mr Carlson said live on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Tuesday. “It's actually not a real problem in America … This is a hoax, just like the Russia hoax.