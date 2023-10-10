Teen arrested for violently carjacking Uber driver after she wouldn't let him bring his Yorkie

WASHINGTON - A teenager accused of attacking his Uber driver and stealing her car is now behind bars – three days after he hailed the ride in Northeast, D.C.

Dax Franco Willis, 19, was arrested Wednesday by officers from the Metropolitan Police Department. He's facing unarmed carjacking and robbery charges for what allegedly took place on Sunday, Oct. 8.

That morning, just after 7 a.m., Willis arranged for an Uber driver to pick him up from a location in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue Northeast. Police records show there was a disagreement regarding Willis bringing his pet Yorkie Terrier along for the ride.

The driver told FOX 5 that's when Willis hopped in her car and demanded she start driving.

According to the victim – who did not want to disclose her identity – things escalated, and Willis pulled out a bottle of pepper spray, threatened to use it, and told her, "B**** drive the f****** car, I'm not getting out,"

Dax Franco Willis, 19, of Northeast, D.C. Photo via MPD.

At some point during the ride, police believe Willis pulled the driver out of her car and began punching and kicking her in the face and her body.

Willis got so enraged, the victim said, he punched her windshield.

The police report states he later dragged her from the car and stole her phone, before speeding off toward Eastern Avenue in Southeast. The stolen vehicle was later located on Southern Avenue Southeast.

Willis was arrested one day after the Metropolitan Police Department released the dashboard camera photos from his Uber ride to the public.