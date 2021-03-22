Uber driver charged with kidnapping after ‘trapping’ woman in car

A close-up of an Uber sticker on the side of a car on 19 February, 2021 (Getty Images)

An Uber driver in Boston, Massachusetts, has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly “trapping” a woman in his car using the child safety locks.

Boston Police Department said on Sunday that Kamal Essalak, 47, of Acton, a town around 21 miles west-northwest of Boston, had been arrested on an outstanding warrant on a charge of kidnapping.

The arrest warrant was issued after a report that Mr Essalak allegedly “trapped” a woman in his vehicle on Thursday 18 March Commonwealth Avenue in Boston.

According to police, the victim had booked Mr Essalak for a ride “via a common online ridesharing service” but later noticed that the driver was “behaving strangely”.

She requested to be dropped off and let out of the vehicle but when the suspect stopped the car, the woman found that the child safety locks had been enabled on both rear doors “trapping her inside the vehicle”, police said.

According to Boston police, the victim “began to scream and bang on the glass in an attempt to draw attention to the unfolding situation.”

Authorities allege that Mr Essalak then “began to climb into the rear passenger area of the vehicle” while “laughing periodically.”

“The victim was able to quickly slide around the suspect, into the driver’s seat at which time she was able to unlock the door and exit the vehicle, making her way to safety,” they added.

Mr Essalak is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court, the release stated.

Uber confirmed to NBC News that Mr Essalak was driving for them and a statement released to the broadcaster said that they immediately removed his access once they were made aware of the incident.

The ride sharing company has also been in contact with the victim, a company spokesperson told the outlet.

"What’s been reported is horrifying and something no one should have to go through," an Uber spokesperson told NBC News.

"We appreciate Acton Police Department’s quick actions that helped lead to an arrest in this case."

It’s unclear if Mr Essalak has legal representation available for comment.

The Boston Police Department said it advised anyone using “common ridesharing services” to check whether the child safety door locks have been enabled upon entering.