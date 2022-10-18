Uber driver from Charlotte arrested after report of rape during rideshare

An Uber driver was arrested after a woman in Matthews reported being sexually assaulted on her ride home.

Officers met the woman at a hospital early Saturday morning, according to a Matthews Police Department news release. Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, of Charlotte, was charged with 2nd degree rape, according to a Matthews Police Department news release sent Tuesday.

“The Matthews Police Department has been in contact with Uber representatives and provided notification of this investigation,” police said. Diaz-Gomez was arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and taken into custody in Mecklenburg, the release said.