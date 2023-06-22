Uber driver dies after being shot on US 54; woman now charged with murder

An Uber driver shot on U.S. 54 in South-Central El Paso by a woman claiming she feared she was being kidnapped was taken off life support Wednesday, his family said.

Daniel Piedra Garcia, 52, had been on life support after he was shot June 16 on U.S. 54 southbound in South-Central El Paso near the Bridge of the Americas international crossing, El Police Department officials said.

A GoFundMe account was created to help raise money for the family of Daniel Piedra Garcia, an Uber driver who died after being shot by a passenger Friday, June 16, 2023, on US 54 in South-Central El Paso.

Piedra was driving Phoebe Copas, 48, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, from the West Side to Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, 122 S. Old Pueblo Road, when at some point Copas thought she was being taken into Mexico and shot Piedra, police and court documents state.

Piedra was taken to a hospital for treatment and was placed on life support. He was taken off life support Wednesday, his family members said on Facebook and GoFundMe.

Copas originally was arrested June 16 on suspicion of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in connection with the shooting. She was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $1 million bond.

With Piedra's death, the charge has been upgraded to murder, El Paso Police Department officials said. Copas' bond is now set at $1.5 million.

Phoebe Copas, 48, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, is accused of fatally shooting an Uber driver.

A vigil for Piedra will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Park, 1701 N. Copia St.

"My family and I would like to thank everyone for their kind words and donations," Piedra's niece Didi Lopez said on Facebook. "We appreciate the community backing us up and would like to welcome anyone who would like to join us as we celebrate my uncle’s memory."

A GoFundMe account was created at gofundme.com/f/daniel-piedra-garcia to help his family pay for hospital and funeral expenses.

"On Friday June 16, 2023, my husband Daniel Piedra was working for Uber when his passenger shot him in the head," the GoFundMe account states. "He is the sole provider for our family and was unable to work for a while because he hurt his knee at his last job and had to have surgery on April 18, 2023.

A vigil is being held Friday for Daniel Piedra Garcia, an Uber driver who died after being shot by a passenger June 16 on U.S. 54 in South-Central El Paso.

"He was very happy to finally be able to work and bring home income for this tragedy to happen, today we unfortunately had to disconnect my husband because the doctors did not give any chance that he would survive, after disconnecting him he died, the money collected will be used to pay for hospital and funeral expenses and other difficulties that may arise."

