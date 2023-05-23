Uber driver exposed himself to female passenger he locked in his SUV, Scranton police say

May 23—An Uber driver exposed himself to a female passenger he locked in his SUV, Scranton police said Tuesday.

Raul Pujols Gonzalez, 41, faces charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness, false imprisonment and harassment.

Pujols Gonzalez accepted an Uber fare Monday morning and picked up a woman in Scranton to drive to a Luzerne County car dealership where her boyfriend works. She lost her house key and needed his.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

During the ride back to Scranton, the woman noticed Pujos Gonzalez "looking at her" in the rear-view mirror, Detective Melissa Forsette wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

"You have a beautiful smile," he said, according to a summary of Forsette's interview with the victim.

"Thank you," she replied.

Pujols Gonzalez then asked her for the color of her undergarments. Frightened, she smiled nervously and silently looked away.

He stopped talking until they passed a grocery store near her house.

"Do you mind if I pull in here for a couple minutes?" he asked.

"No, I need to be home now," she replied.

He did not stop and drove past the turn for her street.

"Where are you going?" She asked.

Then, she told police, he parked and turned around. The SUV doors locked.

Pujols Gonzalez exposed his genitals and asked that she perform oral sex on him, she told police.

The woman scrambled toward the lock and managed to get the door open as Pujols Gonzalez tried to grab her. She escaped and ran home to call the police.

She provided investigators with a description of the vehicle and its driver. She shared details of the fare from her Uber rideshare app, which identified the driver as "Raul" behind the wheel of a Toyota Venza registered in Pujols Gonzalez's name.

In an interview with Forsette, Pujols Gonzalez, of 1210 Swetland St., Scranton, acknowledged he picked up the woman for a ride and claimed he accidentally locked the door by hitting the button with his elbow. Then he said the doors locked when he put the car in park. He denied exposing himself to his passenger, police said.

Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler arraigned Pujols Gonzalez on Monday night. Assistant District Attorney Danielle Guari approved charges.

Court filings do not show that Pujols Gonzalez has an attorney.

Pujols Gonzalez is jailed in Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 5.

