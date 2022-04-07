Uber driver fled three times, Enfield police say

Apr. 7—ENFIELD — An Uber ride-sharing driver fled from police three times early Wednesday — once with a customer in his vehicle — and was finally arrested only after driving on tires that police had deflated with "stop sticks" and crashing on Interstate 91, police say.

Michael Lenares, 56, was charged with three counts of engaging police in pursuit, and single counts of possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, for having a straight baton in the vehicle; second-degree reckless endangerment; possession of crack cocaine; and reckless driving, police said in a statement.

He was being held Wednesday on $50,000 bond, they added.

The series of incidents started at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday when officers tried to stop Lenares' vehicle on a motor-vehicle charge. When Lenares didn't stop, officers didn't chase him, police say, but a little while later they found his vehicle at the Enfield Square Mall, where his customer had gotten out.

Officers ordered Lenares out of the vehicle, but he again fled, and officers again didn't chase him, police say.

Police say Lenares then called the Police Department with a "warning" that officers should stop harassing him, police say.

But officers continued to seek him out and next found him at the Enfield Mobil Station at 100 Elm St. Because he had fled twice, they put tire deflation devices, or "stop sticks," under his car, police say.

When he resisted arrest, officers used pepper spray, but Lenares still managed to flee, even with two deflated tires. This time, officers followed him onto I-91 southbound, where he hit a guardrail near exit 46 and was taken into custody "without further incident," police say.

— Alex Wood

