Uber driver follows passenger to her apartment near LSU, smashes through door, cops say

Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read
An Uber driver has been arrested after he forced his way into a passenger’s apartment near Louisiana State University campus, police said.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office took Jose Cruz Fernandez, 48, into custody on Wednesday, arrest records show, one week after the alleged incident.

According to police, Fernandez dropped a female passenger off around 2:30 a.m. on April 7 at The Exchange at Baton Rouge, an off-campus apartment complex catering to LSU students.

While she walked back to her apartment, Fernandez sat in his car, the victim told police.

Ten minutes later she heard loud banging at the door. Through the peephole, she could see Fernandez standing on the other side, and she yelled for him to leave, an arrest warrant affidavit says.

This went on for several minutes, with Fernandez ignoring her repeated demands, until he finally kicked the door off its hinges and entered the apartment, according to the affidavit.

At that moment, he saw the victim wasn’t alone when a roommate came to see what the commotion was. Fernandez then “immediately exited the apartment,” the affidavit states.

Fernandez was arrested on a charge of unauthorized entry of a dwelling.

Following the encounter, LSU officials have addressed concerns among students and staff.

“Local police are investigating reports of a suspicious person affiliated with a ride-share company displaying concerning behavior,” the university tweeted Tuesday, prior to Fernandez’s arrest.

The incident has apparently caused discussion on campus, as well.

“There are a number of rumors regarding this individual being shared on social media such as missing or abducted students, and while those are not accurate, know that authorities are currently working on the case based on suspicious behaviors demonstrated,” LSU tweeted, adding that suspicious behavior should be reported to university police, at 225-578-3231.

Fernandez has been removed from the Uber app and his account was deactivated, the ridesharing company told WAFB.

“The reported details and behavior of the driver are alarming,” a spokesperson said. “We are working with law enforcement on their investigation.”

