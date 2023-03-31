Uber driver’s Find My iPhone app leads cops to accused carjacker, Michigan cops say

A man accused of stealing a 74-year-old Uber driver’s vehicle didn’t get far thanks to the victim’s “Find My” app, Michigan police say.

The Birmingham Police Department said the Uber driver was carjacked Thursday, March 30, by a man who “opened the driver’s door and began assaulting him.”

The suspect, whose identity was not publicly disclosed, pulled the driver out of his car and drove off, police said in a March 31 news release.

But the Uber driver, according to police, had a second phone that remained in the vehicle after it was stolen. Officers used the Find My app to track the car via that phone.

Officers found the vehicle about six miles away in Bloomfield Township. After a brief pursuit, the accused carjacker lost control of the car and struck a guardrail, according to police.

Police said the driver was taken into custody without incident. Charges were not announced.

The “Find My” app, originally known as “Find My iPhone,” enables a user to locate another missing Apple device.

Birmingham, Michigan is abut 20 miles northwest of Detroit.

