Uber driver killed New Year's Eve in Canton area

Jan. 16—Uber driver Julia Holland was shot in the back of her head and killed over New Year's weekend in the Newfound area of Canton, according to an autopsy cited in court documents.

A suspect has not yet been charged with murder in the ongoing investigation. However, two people are in jail on a trio of charges related to the case: stealing and destroying evidence related to murder, felony conspiracy to steal and destroy evidence and concealing a death from unnatural causes.

"My heart goes out to the family," said Haywood County Sheriff Bill Wilke, who attended Holland's service in Clyde this week. "We are working around the clock to continue this investigation and uncover every detail and ensure justice is served."

SEE ALSO

Julia Holland is remembered by those who knew her as a "mother to all" for her kind, compassionate nature, always willing to help others. Read her story here.

Holland's body was found in the residence of 26-year-old Noah Bolden sometime during the day on Monday, Jan. 2. Clues had led the Haywood County Sheriff's Office to Bolden's home, where a search warrant was carried out, according to court documents.

Holland's last known whereabouts had been on New Year's Eve, when she told a friend she planned to drive for Uber that night. She was never heard from again.

What transpired over the next 24 to 36 hours — from her last Uber passenger of the night to when her body was found inside Bolden's house — is the subject of an ongoing investigation and won't be fully known until the case goes to trial.

However, at some point during that time frame, Bolden's mother made an incriminating phone call that inadvertently tipped off law enforcement.

Jeanie Bolden, 57, called an unnamed person who then became a confidential informant. In the call, Bolden said she had "taken care of the gun." The unnamed person captured an audio recording of the call and turned it over to the Haywood County Sheriff's Office, according to court records.

Story continues

That phone call appears to be what led law enforcement officers to Bolden's residence.

Both Noah Bolden and Jeanie Bolden were arrested following the discovery of Holland's body. Noah Bolden's bond was initially set at $1 million, and Jeanie Bolden's bond was set at $500,000.

Four days later, however, the gun had still not been found, prompting prosecutors to ask for Jeanie Bolden's bond to be increased. Prosecutors feared if Jeanie Bolden made her bond and got out of jail, she would take additional steps to destroy the murder weapon, according to court documents.

"Via recorded jail calls, she is attempting to make her bond. The state is concerned that, if she makes her bond, she will return to the location of the secreted firearm and will further engage in the destruction of evidence relevant to the homicide of Ms. Holland," prosecutors wrote in a Jan. 6 court motion.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Davis agreed and raised Jeanie Bolden's bond to $800,000.

"The court finds that the defendant has and will likely continue to take steps to frustrate the prosecution of this case to protect herself and her son, including destroying evidence, posing a danger to potential witnesses, and the loss of material and relevant evidence in this case," Davis wrote in his order increasing the bond.

The fateful night

Holland, 49, who lived in Candler with family roots in Canton, was a regular driver for Uber. The service allows passengers to book a ride through a phone app and then connects them with an available driver.

On New Year's Eve, Holland told a friend she planned to drive for Uber that night — it's known as a lucrative night for Uber drivers. The friend, Karen Duncan, said she spoke to Holland on the phone shortly before she set off for the evening.

Uber tracks every ride through a GPS function in the app, from the moment a passenger requests a ride to the final destination. Throughout the duration of the ride, Uber monitors the real-time location of both the rider and driver via their respective phones.

Whether Noah Bolden was one of Holland's passengers that night has not been confirmed by law enforcement authorities.

However, an anonymous witness allegedly saw Noah Bolden at an adult entertainment club in Asheville on New Year's Eve. The witness said Bolden called for an Uber ride around 2 a.m.

Bolden lives in Newfound, about a mile north of exit 33 outside Canton — a 25-minute drive from the adult entertainment club.

When law enforcement officers found Holland's body inside Bolden's house a day-and-a-half later, her car was still in the driveway, as well.

Holland's close friends say she didn't know Bolden and didn't know why she would be at his house — leading them to conclude that Bolden must have been an Uber passenger.

"I don't believe they had ever met before that night," said Holland's friend Tiffany Grzankowski.

Missing

It is unclear when Holland's family and friends realized she was missing. While Holland occasionally took in foster children, she was living alone at the time, according to friends.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the Haywood County Sheriff's Office is unable to comment on the chain of events that led them to Bolden's residence.

However, it appears the phone call placed by Bolden's mother was a lucky break in discovering Holland's whereabouts, according both to court records and accounts from Holland's friends.

A CD containing an audio recording of the incriminating phone call is included in the court file of Jeanie Bolden. While the recording itself is not public, prosecutors referenced the contents of the phone call in court documents.

"At some point during the investigation but prior to the recovery of the decedent, (Jeanie Bolden) was recorded stating to a confidential informant over the telephone that she had taken care of the gun, or words to that effect," the court document states.

After obtaining the recording, law enforcement officers went to Noah Bolden's residence, saw Holland's car was there and proceeded to get a search warrant.

The search warrant has been sealed by court order due to the ongoing investigation. It is likely, however, that the presence of Holland's car contributed to the probable cause for the search warrant.

By now, it was Monday morning following New Year's Day. It was a holiday, and the courthouse was closed, but a judge was contacted to come in and hear the motion for obtaining a search warrant.

Charges

Noah Bolden lives at 78 McCracken Road, a stone's throw off Newfound Road. Bolden's grandmother lives in a primary home on the property, and Bolden stayed in a detached garage apartment, according to neighbors.

Holland's body was found inside the garage apartment where Noah Bolden lived, according to court documents. Neighbors reported as many as eight to nine sheriff's vehicles were at the residence on Monday, Jan. 2.

Both Noah Bolden and Jeanie Bolden were arrested that same day. The date of their offenses were listed as Jan. 1 on court documents.

In addition to the charges of conspiracy, destroying evidence and concealing a death, Jeanie Bolden was initially charged with accessory after the fact.

The charge stated that Jeanie Bolden: "became an accessory after the fact to the felony of murder that was committed by Noah Bolden against Julia Michelle Holland on Jan. 1, 2023" and "knowing that Noah Bolden had committed that felony, did knowingly assist that person in attempting to escape detection, arrest and punishment by concealing the body at 78 McCracken Road and attempting to conceal and destroy evidence."

However, the charge of accessory after the fact was later dropped and Noah Bolden hasn't been charged with murder. The investigation is still ongoing, however.

Meanwhile, an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Jan. 4. It takes a few months for the official autopsy report to be prepared. However, a representative from law enforcement and/or district attorney's office is typically present for the autopsy in order to get a preliminary idea of cause of death, and in turn to facilitate charges.

"It appears Ms. Holland died as a result of gunshot wound to the back of the head," according to a court filing referencing the autopsy.

The gun used to shoot Holland had not been recovered as of Jan. 6, according to court documents.

"In conversations with her attorney, (Jeanie Bolden) has been offered an opportunity to tell law enforcement officers what she did with the gun. She has declined to do so, although the state recognizes her right to remain silent," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

When Jeanie Bolden's bond was increased, the judge further stipulated that in the event she made bond, she would be subject to an electronic ankle monitor. He also issued an order barring Jeanie Bolden from having any contact with Holland's family for the duration of the case.

Noah Bolden was assigned a court-appointed attorney Greg Newman of King Law Office based in Hendersonville. Jeanie Bolden was assigned the court-appointed attorney of Sally Waters of Sally Water Law Firm based in Clyde. The Boldens are next scheduled to appear in court on March 13.

Reporter Eligiah Thornton contributed to this article.