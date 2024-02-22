Uber driver pummeled, robbed by passengers in Brooklyn

An Uber driver was pummeled and robbed by a group of passengers in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

The 61-year-old driver had six passengers in his car as he approached Schenectady Ave. near St. John’s Place in Crown Heights around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

Five of the passengers suddenly attacked the driver, repeatedly punching him in the head and face, according to police.

The violent ingrates stole the man’s phone and hopped out of the car.

They took off on foot south on Schenectady Ave., cops said. The victim suffered minor injuries in the attack and refused medical attention.

Police on Wednesday released images of the people wanted in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.