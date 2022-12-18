Uber driver says six passengers attacked him. Roseville police are trying to find why

An Uber driver said he was assaulted Saturday evening by six people who were in his vehicle in Roseville, according to officials.

Roseville police public information officer Rob Baquera said that about 6:15 p.m., the department received a report from the driver that he was attacked in the 3900 block of Douglas Boulevard.

“No suspect(s) description was given,” Baquera said. “We searched the area and were unable to locate anyone.”

The driver was assessed by medical personnel at the scene and chose to seek further medical care on his own, according to Baquera.

No theft was reported, Baquera said, and police were still searching for some other motive.