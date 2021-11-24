Uber driver shot dead in confrontation outside bowling alley, Georgia police say

An Uber driver is dead after an argument ended in gunfire outside an Atlanta-area bowling alley, Georgia authorities say.

The deadly shooting occurred at Citizens Lanes Bowling Center in Union City on Tuesday, Nov. 23, police said in a news release. Officers arrived on scene to find a man had been shot.

The victim, who wasn’t named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the incident stemmed from a confrontation between the driver and a security guard at the Cru-Soufside lounge, which is located inside the bowling center, WXIA reported. It’s unclear what sparked the argument between the two men.

The security guard stayed on scene and was detained by police, according to WSB-TV. Police are investigating and haven’t said whether he will face charges.

McClatchy News reached out to Uber for comment and is awaiting a response.

Union City is about 17 miles southwest of Atlanta.

