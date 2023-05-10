Georgia driver shot after wife says another car pulled up to them, started shooting

A driver was shot inside his car on Sunday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8 p.m., deputies arrived at the intersection of Log Cabin Drive and Chambers Road in Macon, finding a man shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When deputies arrived, they found a man bent over under the hood of a dark gray Jeep, suffering from a gunshot wound. Another man on the scene was applying pressure to the left side of the victim’s neck with a towel that was drenched in blood.

Fire and rescue arrived on the scene and gave medical attention to the victim.

The man’s wife told deputies that she and her husband were traveling up Chambers Rd. near the Westbrook Apartments when a dark-colored Honda Accord pulled up next to them and started shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

She said that the car followed them up Chambers Road and someone in the vehicle began firing again.

Deputies did not identify any suspects in this shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to deputies to learn the latest on his status.

Deputies said the man was an Uber driver, but it’s unclear if he and his wife were driving for Uber at the time.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: