Uber driver takes man to hospital after he’s shot in the backseat, Tennessee cops say

An Uber driver rushed his passenger to a hospital after the man was shot in the backseat, Tennessee police said.

Stephen Rouse III, 26, died from his injuries, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a Nov. 26 news release.

Officials called the incident a “targeted shooting.”

The driver picked up Rouse at the Citi Trends store shortly before 3 p.m. Nov. 25, police said. The driver told investigators he noticed a white Nissan Maxima with its headlights on parked outside the store when he picked up Rouse.

He headed onto Interstate 65 north toward Madison, a neighborhood in Nashville, and noticed the same car following him, police said. As they approached a split in the interstate, the Maxima pulled up next to the Uber and fired rounds into the backseat, hitting Rouse, according to police.

The Maxima split off the interstate, while the Uber driver continued on.

He took Rouse to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide unit detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward. Police did not disclose any additional information.





