Uber driver tells 911 accused fake cop is a ‘maniac’ before shooting him, audio shows

An Uber driver shot a man accused of posing as a police officer after the ride-share driver called 911 to report he was following her in his car, Georgia police say.

The 911 call from Sunday, May 15, begins with a woman shouting frantically into the phone that she’s being followed by someone she doesn’t know who is trying to hit her with his car, according to the recording released by the Atlanta Police Department.

The man was posing as an off-duty police officer and tried to use his car to “make a traffic stop,” ultimately forcing the woman’s car off the road and causing her to crash, according to a statement from police.

When the woman got out of the car, police say the man confronted the Uber driver, who can be heard shouting “who are you?” multiple times on the 911 call.

Finally, amid screaming and shouting, gunshots can be heard in the background of the call.

The woman shot the man, later identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, out of fear for her own safety, according to the police statement.

“He’s a maniac,” she can be heard telling dispatchers on the 911 call as they try to ask her questions.

Officers later arrested Wiggins-Younger and took him to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, according to police. He was charged with aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

The woman was not injured and does not face charges as of May 20.

A spokeswoman for Uber said the company was taking the incident seriously.

“The reported details are frightening, and we’re relieved the driver was unharmed,” the spokeswoman wrote in an email. “We’re in touch with the driver as we continue to look into this incident. We’re standing by to assist law enforcement on their investigation.”

Drivers and riders are prohibited from carrying firearms in any Uber vehicle, according to the company’s firearms policy.

Uber removed the driver’s access to app but will re-evaluate if she gets written clearance from law enforcement saying that she will won’t be criminally charged.

