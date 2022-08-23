Uber drivers carjacked in S.Ga.

Aug. 23—STATENVILLE — A Florida woman was arrested in Valdosta Sunday in connection to an Echols County carjacking involving Uber drivers.

At about 8:20 p.m., a driver calling 911 reported two suspicious people in the middle of Ga. 94 in the Will Rewis Road area in Echols County, according to a statement from the Echols County Sheriff's Office. They had blocked the road and tried hitting on the driver's car to get them to stop; the driver kept on going and called 911, the statement said.

A deputy responded to the area and found a man and a woman, Uber drivers, who said they had been carjacked at gunpoint. They were driving a woman from Jacksonville to Valdosta when the passenger pulled out a handgun and told them to pull over and get out while leaving keys and phones on the dashboard or she would kill them, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect took the vehicle and headed east on Ga. 94.

After a BOLO was issued, Lowndes County deputies and Valdosta police found her at the East Magnolia Street address that had been the destination of the Uber drivers.

The suspect — described as a 24-year-old Jacksonville woman — is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, felony hijacking a motor vehicle, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor theft by taking, the statement said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.