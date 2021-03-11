Uber Drivers Who Defeated Ride-Hailing App Want Their Data

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amy Thomson and Ellen Milligan
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The British drivers whose legal victory against Uber Technologies Inc. upended the U.K.’s gig economy, are now trying to get access to the data the ride-sharing app stores on them.

Former Uber drivers James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam, who founded the App Drivers & Couriers Union, got mixed results in an Amsterdam District Court ruling on Thursday. The court will require the ride-hailing giant to provide drivers with anonymous ratings information from riders, and additional information on two drivers whose accounts were deactivated. But the court wouldn’t give them information about how prices are calculated, notes that Uber staff add to their profiles, or require the company to pay compensation.

“There’s a surveillance arms race in the gig economy,” Farrar said. “If you move everything behind the digital curtain Uber can say, ‘You’re your own boss. Hands off. We’re not touching anything.’ But below the desk, we’re being managed. So we have to get this transparency.”

Read More: Uber’s U.K. Court Loss Spells a Reckoning for Gig Work in Europe

An Uber spokesperson said they were pleased with the court decision, adding that Uber “provided drivers with the data they are entitled to.” Amsterdam is home to Uber’s international headquarters.

The App Drivers & Couriers Union wanted Uber to give drivers access to the data, which was used to suspend some of its drivers, who weren’t satisfied with the company’s explanation on why they were blocked from the app, Farrar said. While Uber offers drivers access to some personal data, the scope is limited and often incomplete, said the claimants’ lawyer Anton Ekker. The court rejected the claimants request for compensation from Uber.

Although they didn’t get their way on their request for Uber to provide fuller information to data requests, “it’s nothing we can’t overcome,” said Farrar. Drivers just have to be more precise with drafting requests to Uber though it’s a shame “the burden has been shifted to the precarious worker.”

Despite the mixed results, he hailed the ruling a “massive victory.” Uber having to provide additional information on the two drivers who were blocked from the app is “huge progress” in making the company’s core processes more transparent,” he said.

“Uber takes the decision to suspend or end a partnership with any earner on our platform very seriously,” a spokesman for Uber said before the ruling. “Drivers, and anyone else using our app, can request access to the data that we can legally provide. We will give explanations when we cannot provide certain data, such as when it doesn’t exist or disclosing it would infringe on the rights of another person under GDPR. As part of our regular processes, the drivers in this case were only deactivated after manual reviews by our specialist team.”

Read More: The Gig Economy Is Coming for Millions of American Jobs

The court also ruled that Uber’s technology doesn’t amount to automated decision making, because it has human oversight, and the claimants weren’t awarded any financial compensation.

“Uber’s dispatch system does not equate to automated decision making,” a spokesman for the company said. “We provided drivers with the data they are entitled to.”

A spokesman also referred to a blog post that the company published in December about the company’s policies that said that algorithms ensure the safety of everyone using the app and that their technology is implemented in line with European regulations.

For Farrar and Aslam, who founded the ADCU to represent gig economy workers in the U.K., the GDPR case was the latest front in a battle with Uber that started more than five years ago when they began to lobby for drivers’ rights and benefits.

The two sued Uber in 2015 over how it treats its drivers in a case that went to the U.K.’s Supreme Court. On Feb. 19, after 5 years, they won a precedent-setting decision that’s unlocked thousands of similar claims against the Silicon Valley ride-hailing giant and will change the way the gig economy operates in the country. The drivers must be treated as “workers,” a legal term that’s not the same as being a full employee, but gives them rights to vacation pay, rest breaks and minimum wage while they’re using the app.

Farrar said he started to look into Uber’s obligations to its drivers after a passenger attacked him one night in March 2015 and he said Uber took 10 weeks to give the person’s information to the police.

“This caused me to start looking at the contracts, because I was wondering, ‘What is the duty of care? What are my rights?’” Farrar said. “What they said to me was that I’m the principal of the business, but they wouldn’t tell me who the customer was. How could I be the principal of the business if I get banged over the head and you can’t even tell me who did that?”

Aslam was one of Uber’s first drivers in the U.K. when it came to London in 2012, turning to the app to make money after losing a job in IT. He initially liked the startup atmosphere and would occasionally join the handful of local Uber managers for a cup of tea. But as it grew, he said drivers were verbally and physically abused, and the company wasn’t responsive to complaints. When a passenger made a racist comment and Aslam asked the person to leave the car, Uber told him there were serious repercussions for kicking out riders.

A representative for Uber declined to comment on either incident.

The App Drivers & Couriers Union is also demanding that operators like Uber and other private car hire services engage in collective bargaining agreements, end what they say are unfair deactivations and dismissals, and take on more of the costs of operating the cars, such as congestion charges. They also want regulators to put rules about minimum wage and vacation pay into law, cap the number of driver’s licenses and add risk management systems to reduce attacks on drivers.

“It hasn’t ended yet” Aslam said. “Uber still wants to fight us and continue with this. They’re spending more money fighting us than working with us.”

(Updates with additional reporting starting in the ninth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oppo Find X3 Pro: China’s biggest phone maker launches new Android flagship – and it looks very familiar

    Oppo also launched the Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite, after narrowly becoming China’s biggest smartphone brand

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for March 10th

    Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today

  • The Tyro Payments (ASX:TYR) Share Price Is Up 17% And Shareholders Are Holding On

    We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you...

  • House Sends Aid Bill to Biden, Checks to U.S. Pocketbooks

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle Wednesday, with the House passing the bill on a 220-to-211 vote, sending it to the president for his signature.The vote caps a nearly two-month sprint from the time Biden first unveiled his American Rescue Plan, through tough negotiations in the Senate to its final approval largely in the form it was first proposed. Biden plans to sign the legislation on Friday.The bill is a major political victory for the new president, displaying his influence over a Democratic Party in control of Congress by the thinnest of margins. At the same time, the partisan divide over the bill foreshadows the difficulty Biden will have in enacting the multi-trillion dollar, longer-term economic program he wants later this year.Read More: Do I Qualify for the Latest Stimulus Check?Most Americans will be receiving direct payments of $1,400, with the money starting to go out within days. The bill provides new health-insurance subsidies and child-tax credits, while extending $300 per week supplemental unemployment benefits into September. There’s also $360 billion for state and local governments, a bailout for troubled union pensions and funds to ramp up vaccinations and school re-openings.Contributions to GDP From $1.9 Trillion Plan“I join President Biden in his promise: help is on the way,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said as debate concluded, noting that the vote came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus being declared a pandemic and reciting the toll it’s wreaked on America. “This legislation puts nearly $1 trillion in the pockets of the American people.”Biden plans a primetime address Thursday “to talk about what we’ve been through as a nation this past year,” he said at a White House event Wednesday. “But more importantly, I’m going to talk about what comes next. I’m going to launch the next phase of the Covid response and explain what we will do as a government and what we will ask of the American people. There is light at the end of this dark tunnel.”Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday said in a statement that, “There will still be tough months ahead, but eventually, this law will help clear away the immediate crisis in front of our eyes, and let us start building a better post-Covid future.”The Biden administration and Democrats are undertaking a coordinated campaign that will include the president and vice president to drum up awareness and support for the legislation by highlighting 10 ways they say it will help Americans, White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a Wednesday memo.U.S. stocks climbed to record highs in February as investors anticipated passage of the stimulus bill, then tumbled at the end of that month amid worries about a surge in bond yields. Treasury yields have stabilized in recent sessions, helping the S&P 500 Index notch log the best back-to-back daily gains in a month on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a record, closing above 32,000 for the first time.The relief legislation passed without a single Republican vote in either the House or Senate, in sharp contrast to the five previous bipartisan Covid-19 bills enacted under President Donald Trump, before the pandemic began retreating amid the current vaccination drive.Representative Jared Golden of Maine was the lone Democratic no vote. He also had voted against the version that passed the House earlier.Republicans blasted Biden, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for rejecting more modest proposals. With the economy already on the rebound, they said the aid bill was excessive and will escalate financial risks.“You can’t just keep adding mountains of debt at hundreds of billions at a time” without consequence, said Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican. “When you look at the priorities of Speaker Pelosi, it’s to spend as much money as quickly as possible on her socialist agenda.”Republicans especially objected to the more than $360 billion in state and local government funds being provided when many states are not showing any revenue loss during the pandemic.Senator Rick Scott of Florida issued a call to governors and majors to return to Washington any funding that’s in excess of “federally reimbursable Covid-19 related expenses.”The bill is far bigger than initial Wall Street expectations of what could be accomplished in a closely divided Congress. Economists this week were upping their projections for growth to incorporate the impact. Morgan Stanley on Tuesday raised their 2021 forecast for U.S. economic growth to 7.3%, a pace unsurpassed since the Korean War boom in 1951.Sustained SupportThe nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that $1.1 trillion of spending under the relief bill would go out this year, with a further $476 billion coming in 2022.Help is targeted toward the lowest-earning Americans. A study from the Tax Policy Center found that incomes of the lowest fifth of earners will jump 20%, the highest among income groups. That will help speed money into the economy, as those in the lowest brackets spend more of their budgets on basic household needs, including health care, food and clothing.About one-third of Americans plan to save their check, according to a survey by Morning Consult commissioned by Bloomberg News, much higher than the prior stimulus money. Around the same share said they’d purchase food, and one-quarter cited housing payments.“This will probably hit accounts before the end of the month,” said Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies LLC. She upgraded forecasts mid-February that puts the U.S. on track to reach full employment by summer next year. “Not only does this get paid out quickly -- it actually gets spent very quickly.”The bill provides a template for a potential longer-term expansion of an American social-safety net that has long been much smaller than its European counterparts. Democrats say the near-$110 billion temporary expansion of the child-tax credit will help cut child poverty in half, while tax forgiveness on jobless benefits and student-debt relief will give help to millions more.“This legislation represents the boldest action taken on behalf of the American people since the Great Depression,” Democratic House Caucus Vice-Chairman Pete Aguilar of California said.Read More: Biden’s Road Gets Even Harder Once Stimulus Clears Squeaker VoteThe heated politics around the stimulus bill could jeopardize Biden’s hopes for a bipartisan infrastructure program, along with challenging plans for an immigration bill, voting reform, war powers reform or gun-safety measures. Such legislation is likely to be largely ineligible for the fast-track Senate procedure used to bypass a Republican filibuster, known as budget reconciliation.“It’s a bad start, and it’s going to make it much more difficult to get things done,” said veteran Republican lawmaker Tom Cole of Oklahoma, who claimed that GOP members could have ended up backing up to $900 billion in relief. “I would hope we can find common ground, but I just look at the legislation they keep bringing up.”Democrats counter that Republicans are dusting off their playbook from more than a decade ago, when blasting the Obama administration over deficit spending, along with a lackluster recovery, helped win control of the House in 2010.“Partisanship is at a high level within the congressional chamber because Republicans have chosen obstruction over cooperation,” said Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the No. 4 House Democrat.The popularity of the stimulus bill, and especially the direct payments that were first championed by Trump, are being employed by Democrats in their bid to defy historical trends during midterm elections by holding onto the House in the 2022.While 2021 will prove memorable as a phase of “proactive fiscal expansion,” it’s far from clear this will last, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Michael Zezas wrote in a report dated March 10.“We would not conclude this is the beginning of a long-term trend, as a change in power in the midterm elections and/or a resurgence of popular concern regarding deficits could derail the trend beyond this year,” the Morgan Stanley team wrote.(Updates with Yellen statement in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Stocks With Notable Insider Transactions In March

    Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) Agree Realty is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and develops retail net lease properties. Agree leases its properties to some of the country's top retailers in their respective sectors including Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Dollar General (NYSE: DG), Tractor Supply Co (NYSE: TSC) and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY). What differentiates Agree from other retail real estate firms is the company’s focus on free standing structures (as opposed to traditional shopping centers), that can be more readily adapted to an omnichannel world. 5 Agree insiders acquired additional shares of the stock last week. President and CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of stock for $63.61 per share according to a March 2nd filing. CFO Simon Leopold and COO Craig Erlich each acquired 2,000 shares of stock at $63.75 and $63.74, respectively. Board of Directors member John Rakolta made his third purchase of Agree stock in recent weeks adding 10,000 additional shares of the company to his stake. Executive Chairman Richard Agree also purchased an additional 10,000 shares of the company. In total, insiders invested $2 million into the company last week. Shares of Agree Realty last traded at $65.33. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) Shares of Caterpillar are up 119 percent over the past 12 months and up almost 50 percent since pre-COVID highs. Insiders at the company took advantage of the price appreciation by selling some of their holdings in the company. Caterpillar is the world’s largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment. In addition to production of heavy machinery, Caterpillar also generates revenue by servicing its machinery through the product lifecycle. Suzette Long, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, sold 59,311 shares of her 92,000 share stake in the company for a total sale price just over $13 million. Group president Denise Johnson, who is responsible for Resource Industries, sold 80,695 shares of stock worth almost $18 million. Group President Bob De Lange, who is responsible for services, sold 31,888 shares of stock at an average price of $214.56 per share. Shares of Caterpillar were mostly unaffected by the insider selling and last traded at $221.53. Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) Square brands itself as the payment solution for small businesses. The company offers easy-to-use point of sale systems as well as software for businesses to analyze revenue and business lending products. The company also owns and operates Cash App, a mobile-first payment service for individuals which is available in the US and UK. CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) sold 100,000 shares of stock at an average price of $215.22 per share. Although notable because this transaction was made by the company’s founder and CEO, the transaction is marked as an “automatic sell,” which means that it was conducted via a predefined trading plan. Last week’s sell is Dorsey’s 9th 100,000 share sale of Square stock in 2021. Two additional Square officers, the CFO and General Manager of Cash App, sold a total of 8,031 shares of the company’s stock via automatic sells worth approximately $2 million. Shares of Square are up 2.5% in 2021 and last traded at $226.73. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAtlas Air's Leasing Unit To Help Icelandair Convert 767s To FreightersGoldman Sachs Evaluates Bitcoin As 'Client Demand Is Rising,' COO Says© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘Don’t patronize me’ — Rep. Katie Porter clashes with oil executive over the industry’s special tax breaks

    Porter, the chair of the House Natural Resources Oversight Committee, criticized special tax benefits for oil companies.

  • Uber, Lyft agree to share info on banned drivers in safety push

    Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc on Thursday said they would share with each other information on drivers and delivery workers they had banned from their platforms for the most serious incidents in an effort to boost safety. The companies said such incidents would be physical assault resulting in a fatality and the most serious forms of sexual assault, adding they hoped to eventually share such data across the wider transportation and delivery industry. The move comes more than a year after Uber released its first safety report, detailing about 6,000 reports of sexual assault related to 2.3 billion trips in the United States in 2017 and 2018.

  • Can Applied Materials (AMAT) Run Higher on Strong Earnings Estimate Revisions?

    Applied Materials (AMAT) is seeing positive earnings estimate revisions, suggesting that it could be a solid choice for investors.

  • What the stimulus means for farmers: Fmr. Agriculture Secretary

    Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Ann Veneman talks to Yahoo Finance and gives her take on what the $1.9 trillion stimulus package will do to aid America's farmer.

  • Hedge-Fund Short Covering Seen as Big Driver of Nasdaq Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rally in the Nasdaq 100 has been referred to as an oversold bounce aided by a drop in bond yields. Beneath the surface, however, the surge was largely driven by hedge funds who were forced to pare their bearish bets to limit losses -- rather than genuine interest.While those funds were net buyers of stocks for a fifth straight day, short covering outpaced long sales by a ratio of 4 to 1 on Tuesday, according to data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit. As the spike in the tech-heavy gauge didn’t reflect appetite for risk, some analysts say those gains would likely be short-lived.“We see yesterday’s move as short covering without legs,” said Andrew Brenner, the head of international fixed-income at NatAlliance Securities in New York.Short sellers had boosted their wagers as the Nasdaq 100 tumbled more than 10% from a February record. Last week, large speculators -- mostly hedge funds -- were most bearish on Nasdaq mini futures since early October, according to data compiled by Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Those heavy bets set the stage for a short squeeze as the Nasdaq 100 surged 4% Tuesday, the most in four months. Among Goldman’s hedge-fund clients, short covering in unprofitable tech firms helped the group halt seven straight days of selling and score the third-biggest net buying of the year. Over the past two days, a Goldman basket of the most-shorted tech stocks has jumped almost 7% -- more than double the return of the Russell 3000.The Nasdaq 100 climbed as much as 1.5% Wednesday before erasing gains. Volatility in the tech-heavy gauge is picking up as the stay-at-home trade lost some luster amid signs of an economic rebound.Read more: Massive Nasdaq Rally Springs From Deepest Hole in Three Decades(Adds CFTC data on Nasdaq futures positions in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ex-Obama health advisor Ezekiel Emanuel assesses the vaccine rollout

    Ex-Obama health advisor Ezekiel Emanuel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the vaccne rollout during President Biden's first 50 days in office.

  • Warren Buffett Becomes Sixth Member Of $100B Wealth Club

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) chairman Warren Buffett became the sixth member of the $100 billion club on Wednesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. What Happened: Buffett’s net worth rose to $100.4 billion on Wednesday as the Class A shares of Berkshire hit a record high. It was for the first time ever that the 90-year-old Buffett’s net worth crossed the $100 billion threshold. Buffett now joins five other billionaires in the $100 billion club. They include the world’s richest person Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Known as the “Oracle of Omaha”, Buffett added $1.9 billion to his net worth on Wednesday. Berkshire’s Class A shares have gained 15% year-to-date, far outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s gain of 3.8%. The stock’s gains have been aided by Buffett spending record amounts on buying back the conglomerate’s own stock over the past year. Berkshire spent .7 billion on share buybacks last year. In his annual letter to shareholders in February this year, Buffett hinted that more stock buybacks are to come. See Also: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Cuts Apple Stake And Buys These Drugmaker, Telecom Stocks Instead Why It Matters: Buffett’s entry into the elite $100 billion club comes even as the billionaire is known to be a generous donor. He is the co-founder of the “Giving Pledge,” which encourages billionaire philanthropy. Price Action: Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.9% higher on Wednesday at $398,840. The company’s Class B shares also closed 1.9% higher at $263.99. Read Next: Elon Musk Adds B To Wealth In A Single Day With Tesla Stock Reversal Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCanoo Unveils All-Electric Pickup With Rollout Slated For 2023Apple Cuts Orders For iPhone 12 Mini By 70% Owing To Lack Of Demand: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ballard Power Misses Q4 Views But Looks To Make Fuel-Cell History

    Ballard Power missed Q4 estimates but will take its hydrogen fuel-cell technology to Canadian Pacific.

  • Blackstone and investors get zapped with bet on Mexico's electricity market

    U.S. private equity firm Blackstone in 2016 unplugged a Texas power plant that it owned from the state's grid in a bet that it could make a fortune as the only American-based generator selling electricity exclusively to Mexico. Nearly five years later, Blackstone's gas-fired plant, Frontera Holdings LLC, is struggling to exit bankruptcy after burning investors holding nearly $1 billion of its debt - the victim of a succession of problems ranging from a power market collapse in Mexico in 2020 to last month's severe cold snap. Frontera filed for bankruptcy protection last month in Houston, extinguishing loans and notes held by U.S. hedge funds, mutual funds, pensions and private equity firms, according to U.S. regulatory filings.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 40%

    Let’s talk volatility. The NASDAQ kicked off this week with a dip into correction territory, a fall to just over 10% below its February peak. And now? After three trading sessions, the index has bounced back by 5.5%. Behind the volatility lies an economy that may be gearing up to blast off. The strategy team at Goldman Sachs sees the February jobs numbers, along with the COVID relief package in Congress (the House has just passed the Senate version, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk), as net positives. Goldman economist Jan Hatzius predicts a 7.7% GDP for 2021, and says of immediate conditions, “The main reason that we expect a hiring boom this year is that reopening, fiscal stimulus, and pent-up savings should fuel very strong demand growth.” Following up on Hatzius’ optimism, Goldman’s stock analysts have been busy tapping the stocks they see as potential winners under current conditions. They have certain commonalities that would increase their interest for investors: Strong Buy ratings, and, according to Goldman, at least 40% upside potential for the next 12 months. Let’s find out what else makes these particular stock so compelling. Bioventus (BVS) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is Bioventus, a medical innovator. The company has an active development program focused on treatments to enhance the body’s natural healing abilities. The company’s goal is to promote healing through minimally invasive treatments that are clinically effective and cost efficient. The company’s product line is focused on the skeletal system, with products to enhance bone healing, joint therapies, and bone graft surgical procedures. Bioventus has a presence in 30 countries around the world. In February of this year, Bioventus held its IPO, setting the initial price of the shares in the $16 to $18 range. When shares started trading on the NASDAQ on February 11, the opening price was $13, below the range. The company put 8 million shares on the market that day, and they closed at a price of $18.43. The sale grossed $153 million, with net proceeds of $104 million for Bioventus. The next big data point for investors will come on March 25, when Bioventus releases its 4Q20 and full year results. While these numbers will cover a period before the company’s IPO, the first quarterly report as a public company is always eagerly watched. Bioventus shares have slipped since they started trading – the stock is down 29% in its first month on the market. Goldman Sachs, however, thinks this new, lower stock price could offer new investors an opportunity to get into BVS on the cheap. In his note for Goldman, analyst Amit Hazan writes, “[We] see recent stock underperformance offering a solid entry point into a story that includes a notable portfolio of joint preservation opportunities, and broad M&A opportunities that should offer a high likelihood of upside to numbers in the years ahead.” The analyst added, “Key growth drivers include: a strong portfolio across the better growing segment of the HA market; market share opportunities in the bone graft market; a large direct sales force presence and network of independent distributors that can be leveraged as new products are introduced…” To this end, Hazan rates BVS a Buy and his $19 price target suggests a 42% one-year upside potential. (To watch Hazan’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts clearly like BVS shares, as the 4 recent reviews are all Buys, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The shares are currently priced at $13.33, and the $19.25 average price target implies an upside of 44% for the year ahead. (See BVS stock analysis on TipRanks) Salesforce.com (CRM) Next up, Salesforce, is one of the market’s biggest names in tech and marketing. The company is a leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), even taking its ticker from its leading products. Salesforce offers its customers cloud-based SaaS solutions for most of the front-end issues marketing departments cope with on a daily basis. Salesforce shares have gained 40% in the past 12 months, as the company’s products and business model have proven easily adaptable to the pandemic-driven move toward remote offices and virtual commuting. After flat revenues in 1Q20, the company showed top-line gains in each of the next three quarters, as well as year-over-year gains. In Q4, the most recent reported, the company beat the forecasts by wide margins. Top line revenue came in at $5.82 billion, above the $5.68 billion expected and up 20% year-over-year. EPS, at 28 cents, was a strong turnaround from the 28-cent loss recorded in 4Q19. Also in the fourth quarter, Salesforce continued in its moves to acquire and integrate the communications app Slack. The acquisition is worth $27.7 billion, and is expected to close by July 31 of this year. Covering Salesforce for Goldman is 5-star analyst Kash Rangan, who writes, “Salesforce remains poised to be one of the most strategic application software companies in the $1tn+ TAM cloud industry, in our view. With a broad and expanding platform that spans sales, service, ecommerce, marketing, BI/analytics, artificial intelligence, custom applications, integration, and collaboration, we view Salesforce as well positioned to capitalize on accelerated digital transformation spending…” Rangan puts CRM shares on his firm’s Conviction List, with a Buy rating. His $315 price target implies room for 45% upside growth this year. (To watch Rangan’s track record, click here) A tech company with the size and reach of Salesforce will always attract Wall Street’s attention – and CRM shares have 24 recent reviews on file. Of these, 19 are to Buy with only 5 to Hold, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The average price target of $277.30 suggests a 28% upside potential from the trading price of $216.80. (See CRM stock analysis on TipRanks) Jamf Holding (JAMF) High-tech products – laptops, tablets, smartphones, and their accessories – have revolutionized the ways that we interact with each other, with our colleagues and customers, with our electronic devices. Jamf Holdings, a Wisconsin-based software company, specializes in producing IT administration products for Apple devices running macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Jamf’s products allow system administrators to manage groups of devices, create polices, restrict device features, and even activate remote features such as setup, lock, and wipe. Apple has been one of the market’s great growth stories in the past decade, and Jamf offers investors a way to piggyback on the tech giant. Jamf held its IPO in July of last year, and the shares quickly showed large gains. The 18 million shares put on the market started at $26 and gained 51% in their first day of trading. The company has also reported steadily increasing revenues since its IPO. 2Q20, the first quarter reported after the opening, showed $62 million at the top line; Q3 and Q4 showed $70.4 million and $76.4 million respectively. Earnings, as in many tech firms, show a net loss. In his coverage of JAMF for Goldman Sachs, analyst Rod Hall sees the company with a clear path forward. “We believe Jamf’s unique remote management solutions for Apple products should continue to benefit the company as remote working and study trends seem like they are here to stay… Jamf noted that its outperformance in Q4 was driven by a broad-based demand with >25% Y/Y growth across every product, geography and major industries,” Hall noted. Hall puts a Buy rating on Jamf’s stock, along with a $52 price target that indicates a 40% upside potential for the shares. (To watch Hall’s track record, click here) The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on JAMF is unanimous, based on 6 recent Buy-side reviews. The shares are priced at $37.01 and their $47 average price target suggests a ~27% upside for the next 12 months. (See JAMF stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Competitors Uber, Lyft team up on database to expose abusive drivers

    Uber and Lyft have teamed up to create a database of drivers ousted from their ride-hailing services for complaints about sexual assault and other crimes that have raised passenger-safety concerns for years.

  • SoftBank reaps $33 billion Coupang windfall

    Shares of Coupang opened 81% above their offer price on Thursday, after the company raised $4.6 billion in the U.S. stock market's biggest initial public offering this year. SoftBank paid around $3 billion for a 37% stake in the company, according to sources familiar with earlier fund-raising, giving it a roughly $33 billion headline profit if prices hold. Coupang's hugely successful stock market launch is welcome news for SoftBank, which is grappling with the collapse of billions of dollars worth of funds linked to Britain's Greensill Capital, a supply chain finance start-up.

  • Gig economy shifts: Spain makes delivery riders employees

    The Spanish government on Thursday announced legislation that classifies food delivery riders as employees of the digital platforms they work for, not self-employed, in a legal change that could have far-reaching consequences for Spanish businesses. The legislation also includes a groundbreaking requirement for companies operating the platforms, such as Glovo and Deliveroo, to hand over to their workers’ legal representatives information about how their algorithms and artificial intelligence systems function in assigning jobs and assessing performance, among other aspects. The Minister for Labor, Yolanda Díaz, said the new law is “pioneering” and is part of “a modernization of the labor market” in Spain, updating regulations in accordance with technological developments to ensure workers’ rights are upheld.

  • From Sheer to Blackout, These Curtains Prove That Drapery Is the Most Transformative Decor

    When it comes to the perfect finishing touch, you can’t go wrong with a beautiful set of curtainsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fire at French cloud computing firm disrupts websites

    Numerous companies and websites in France suffered outages and disruptions to services after a fire swept through a cloud computing provider's facility. Disruption continued Thursday after OVH said the fire erupted early Wednesday in a room at one of its data centers in Strasbourg in eastern France. No one was injured in the blaze, which destroyed one of the site's four data centers and damaged another one.