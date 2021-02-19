Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights, UK's top court rules

  • FILE PHOTO: The Logo of taxi company Uber is seen on the roof of a private hire taxi in Liverpool
  • FILE PHOTO: The Uber application is seen on a mobile phone in London
1 / 2

Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights, UK's top court rules

FILE PHOTO: The Logo of taxi company Uber is seen on the roof of a private hire taxi in Liverpool
Costas Pitas

By Costas Pitas

LONDON (Reuters) - A group of Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage, Britain's Supreme Court decided on Friday in a blow to the ride-hailing service that could have ramifications for millions of others in the gig economy.

In a case led by two drivers, a London employment tribunal ruled in 2016 that they were due entitlements such as paid holidays and rest breaks.

Uber drivers are currently treated as self-employed, meaning that by law they are only afforded minimal protections, a status the Silicon Valley-based company sought to maintain through continued court action.

"The Supreme Court unanimously dismisses Uber's appeal," judge George Leggatt said on Friday.

"The legislation is intended to give certain protections to vulnerable individuals who have little or no say over their pay and working conditions."

Uber said the verdict did not apply to all of its current 60,000 drivers in Britain, including 45,000 in London, one of its most important global markets.

"We respect the Court's decision which focused on a small number of drivers who used the Uber app in 2016," said its Northern and Eastern Europe boss Jamie Heywood. "We are committed to doing more and will now consult with every active driver across the UK to understand the changes they want to see."

The gig economy, where people tend to work for one or more companies on a job-by-job basis, has faced criticism from unions who say it is exploitative, while businesses say many of those working in this enjoy the flexibility.

It could still take several months for the details of Friday's decision to be worked out if a further employment tribunal hearing is needed to sort through practicalities over sums owed to drivers.

Law firm Leigh Day says eligible drivers could be entitled to an average of 12,000 pounds ($16,780) in compensation.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • PE Firm Navis Mulling Sale of Malaysian Supermarket Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian buyout firm Navis Capital Partners is exploring a sale of premium supermarket chains in Malaysia, which could be worth about 1 billion ringgit ($247 million) according to people with knowledge of the matter.The firm is asking banks to submit proposals on the potential divestment of The Food Purveyor Sdn., the vehicle that owns the Village Grocer and Ben’s Independent Grocer supermarkets, said the people. The Kuala Lumpur-based firm bought a majority stake in The Food Purveyor, then known as Village Grocer Holdings Sdn., in 2014, according to the retail company’s website.Deliberations are ongoing and there is no certainty that Navis will proceed with a transaction, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private. A representative for The Food Purveyor did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Navis did not respond to calls or emails.Deal activity around supermarkets in Malaysia has picked up in the past year as the sector has been resilient throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Should Navis decide to proceed with the sale, it would be joining the Teng family and the Asean Industrial Growth Fund who are working with an adviser to sell Jaya Grocer, the country’s biggest high-end supermarket chain, Bloomberg News reported in October.Intermediate Capital Group Plc bought TF Value Mart, a Malaysian operator of grocery retail stores in December, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.The Food Purveyor operates three supermarket brands including Pasaraya OTK and manages 30 stores covering Klang Valley and Johor Bahru in peninsular Malaysia.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UK top court gives Uber drivers benefits in landmark ruling

    Uber drivers in Britain should be classed as “workers" and not self-employed, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled Friday, in a decision that threatens its business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy. The ruling entitles Uber drivers to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle. The Supreme Court's seven judges unanimously rejected Uber's appeal against a lower court ruling, which had found that two Uber drivers were “workers" under British law.

  • U.S. begins admitting asylum seekers blocked by Trump, with thousands more waiting

    The United States will on Friday begin rolling back one of former President Donald Trump's strictest immigration policies, allowing in the first of thousands of asylum seekers who have been forced to wait in Mexico for their cases to be heard. President Joe Biden pledged while campaigning to immediately rescind the Trump policy, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). Under the program more than 65,000 non-Mexican asylum seekers were denied entry and sent back across the border pending court hearings.

  • The Latest: Africa offered 300M doses of Russian vaccine

    An African Union-created task force working to secure COVID-19 vaccines says Russia has offered 300 million doses of the country’s Sputnik V vaccine. The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong, said in a statement Friday that the body is “tremendously proud” to offer the doses to Africa’s 54 countries. The statement says the Sputnik V doses will be available in May.

  • Airlines, renewables companies push Biden to make air travel greener

    U.S airlines and renewables companies are lobbying the Biden administration to back a big increase in subsidies for lower-carbon aviation fuel, arguing new incentives are needed to help fight climate change and will also make their recovery from the pandemic much greener, industry trade groups told Reuters. The push reflects the hefty price that U.S. taxpayers may be asked to pay as President Joe Biden seeks to follow through on his plan to both decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050 and to help battered industries recover from the economic meltdown. Air travel contributes around 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the Air Transport Action Group said.

  • IBM Looking To Sell Watson Health Business Unit – Report

    IBM is looking to sell its IBM Watson Health business, the Wall Street Journal has learnt. The technology giant is looking at different alternatives that include a sale to a private equity firm, another industry player, or a merger “with a blank-check company,” according to the report. IBM’s (IBM) Watson Health business employs artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to enable healthcare professionals and researchers to manage their data. According to the Wall Street Journal report, this business unit earns $1 billion in revenues annually and isn’t currently profitable. IBM is looking at increasingly focusing on hybrid cloud technology, which uses a combination of data centers and leased resources to process and manage data. In October last year, IBM had announced a decision to split the company and that it intended to separate the Managed Infrastructure Services unit into a new public company by the end of 2021. Meanwhile, IBM saw revenues of $20.4 billion in the fourth quarter, falling short of the $20.7 billion consensus estimate. Its cloud and cognitive software unit, its biggest unit with an approximately 33.5% revenue share in 4Q20, also saw revenues drop. This unit posted revenues of $6.8 billion, reflecting a decline of 4.5% year-on-year. (See IBM stock analysis on TipRanks) On Jan. 21, after the earnings release, Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri commented, “Maintain Neutral rating, $140 PT on IBM post another mixed quarterly performance, with Q4/CY20 revenue miss, CEPS upside as results continue to reflect an ongoing cannibalization phase of its legacy software/services revenue base (roughly 70% of mix), and potential share losses (per our recent IT advisor call, pointing to multiple $B contracts at play/risk) offset by a relatively underperforming (but growing) digital/cloud business.” Overall, analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock and the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy, with 1 analyst suggesting a Buy and 2 analysts recommending a Hold. The average analyst price target of $137.33 implies 4.3% upside potential to current levels. IBM scores a 7 out of 10 on the TipRanks Smart Score system, indicating that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages. Related News: Roku Posts Surprise Profit In 4Q; Surpasses 50M Active Accounts Sleep Number Spikes 13% After Blowout Quarter; Street Says Hold Garmin’s FY21 Outlook Beats Estimates As 4Q Results Shine More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Arista Networks’ 1Q Sales Outlook Exceeds Street Estimates; Shares Gain 5% Fastly’s 1Q Guidance Disappoints; Shares Sink Over 15% MSA Safety’s 4Q Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates SailPoint To Snap Up Intello; Street Sticks To Buy

  • As power returns, Texas energy firms slowly emerge from deep freeze

    Texas energy firms on Friday began to prepare for oil and gas production after days of frozen shutdowns as electric power and water service slowly resumed at darkened oilfields and refineries. It will take several days for oilfield crews to deice valves, restart systems and begin oil and gas production. Millions of people across Texas shivered in the dark this week after a severe winter storm laid siege to the state, with demand for natural gas spiking and supplies needed to power electric generators and heat homes drying up.

  • Biden, progressive Democrats heading toward clash over minimum wage and student loans

    Progressive Democrats are pushing Biden to take bolder action on minimum wage and student loan forgiveness.

  • Joe Biden's coronavirus goals and timelines have shifted higher and lower

    Some of the Biden administration's timelines and goals for confronting the pandemic have shifted or can be confusing. Here's what you need to know.

  • India virus infections at three-week high, Mumbai hires marshals to enforce mask-wearing

    India reported on Friday its biggest jump in new coronavirus infections in three weeks, with 13,193 cases, while thousands of marshals fanned out to enforce mask wearing across the financial capital of Mumbai, which is battling a recent spurt. The tally of confirmed infections is 10.96 million, the second highest after the United States, with more than 156,000 deaths. In recent days, 75% of India's new cases have been reported from the southern state of Kerala and Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, a densely populated city of 20 million people.

  • Wall Street slips on surprise rise in jobless claims, tech slide

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology-related firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labor market. The Labor Department's report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits were 861,000 last week, compared with 848,000 in the prior week, partly due to potential claims related to the temporary closure of automobile plants due to a global semiconductor chip shortage. "The one part of the economy that has remained disappointing is clearly the employment picture," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • Renault Warns of Rough Year Ahead After Record Annual Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA braced investors for another challenging year as lingering coronavirus restrictions and supply-chain challenges threaten the French carmaker coming off a record annual deficit.The manufacturer reported a net loss of 8 billion euros ($9.7 billion) for 2020, worse than the 7.85 billion euro-deficit projected by analysts. Much of the damage was done during the first half, when lockdowns crippled auto shipments.“2021 is set to be difficult given the unknowns regarding the health crisis as well as electronic components supply shortages,” Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo said Friday in a statement. “The priority is profitability and cash generation.”Renault said business improved significantly during the final six months of last year, when it generated an operating margin of 3.5% and positive automotive operational free cash flow.De Meo took over in July after his predecessor was ousted as part of the fallout from the 2018 arrest of former leader Carlos Ghosn. The CEO is now pushing through plans to shore up profits, repair the troubled partnership with Nissan Motor Co. and cut costs by closing sites and eliminating 14,600 jobs.Renault fell as much as 8.5% in Paris trading, paring this year’s gain to around 7%.The results for last year were weighed down by Nissan, which accounted for almost 5 billion euros of the loss, mostly accumulated during the first half. The car-making alliance that also includes Mitsubishi Motors Corp. has been shaken to the core, with the three trying to find ways to work together and in some respects turning inward to stem losses.Cost CuttingNissan has embarked on an aggressive turnaround plan that involves slashing production capacity and earlier this month trimmed its loss outlook for the year through March. A surprise operating profit for the most recent quarter was a sign it’s on the path toward a tentative recovery. The company’s decision to make commercial vehicles at a Renault plant in France is an example of how the alliance is working, de Meo said on a call with analysts.The CEO faces the difficult task of rationalizing a bloated cost structure and excess production capacity while pacifying the French state -- Renault’s most powerful shareholder -- on local jobs. Last month, he unveiled a turnaround plan targeting an operating margin of more than 3% by 2023 and at least 5% by mid-decade. Analysts have said the push lacks ambition considering Renault’s 4.8% return in 2019, before the pandemic hit.Renault has already achieved 60% of its planned 2 billion euros of cost-cutting. While the company didn’t give a detailed outlook for 2021, it warned that a global bottleneck in auto chips could cut its car production by 100,000 vehicles this year, with the shortage reaching its peak in the second quarter.“Our visibility for the time being is pretty limited,” de Meo said.Diverging FortunesRenault’s fortunes diverged during the last few years from its French peer PSA Group, which in January completed a merger with Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis NV. Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Peugeot and Citroen maker, pulled off the combination after the French state foiled Renault’s attempt to do a deal with Fiat in 2019.The company will continue expanding its offerings of plug-in hybrid and fully electric models and plans to start selling the mass-market Dacia Spring this quarter.Renault’s finance unit is planning to pay a 1 billion-euro dividend to the parent as soon as European rules permit, Deputy CEO Clotilde Delbos said on an analyst call. It’s aiming to make the payout later this year as central bank restrictions start to ease.The Renault board will propose during the annual shareholders’ meeting in April that the parent not pay a dividend to investors with respect to last year.Sales dropped by more than a fifth last year to 2.95 million vehicles -- a far cry from Ghosn’s goal for more than 5 million cars annually by the end of next year. Renault executives have since pledged to chase profitability over sales volumes.Global auto shipments are expected to recover this year, but challenges remain. While Volkswagen AG and BMW AG posted better-than-expected preliminary earnings driven largely by China’s recovery, sales in Europe -- the key market for Renault -- slumped to a record low for January as lockdowns again shook the continent’s biggest markets.(Updates with board proposing no dividend in the 15th paragraph. Earlier versions of the story were corrected to remove wording from the 10th paragraph and fix the characterization of the dividend plan in the 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Drop to More Than One Week Low; Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks dropped to the lowest levels in more than a week and Treasury yields edged higher amid growing concern rising borrowing costs could sap a rally that’s driven equity values to historic highs.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 0.4%, the third consecutive decline. The energy and communication services sectors weighed on the S&P 500, which posted its biggest drop since Jan. 29. A report earlier showed initial jobless claims rose more than expected. Walmart Inc. fell 6.5% after saying it will increase spending on worker salaries and automation.“This rise in rates will certainly test the mettle and staying power of the bulls,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.Yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed as high as 1.32% before paring the increase. Yields reached the highest levels in a year earlier this week. Technology companies such as Tesla Inc., which have seen their valuations surge, are often seen as the most at risk of a pullback.“The market is starting to get a little wary of this ‘bad news is good news’ scenario,” said Matt Benkendorf, chief investment officer of Vontobel Quality Growth. “Now you’ve seen a bit of a mixed picture, which scrambles the monetary policy visibility.”In currency markets, the pound touched the strongest level versus the euro since March amid continued optimism over the nation’s vaccine rollout. The dollar weakened against Group of 10 peers. Bitcoin retreated, paring its weekly gain to 5%.Commodities were broadly higher, with lumber futures climbed to a record $1,004.90 per 1,000 board feet. Copper in London hit a fresh 8-year high as China’s traders returned from holiday with metals markets in a bullish mood.Meanwhile, the global oil market is grappling with a crisis caused by freezing temperatures in the U.S. More than 4 million barrels a day of output -- almost 40% of the nation’s crude production -- is now offline, according to traders and executives.Stocks in Asia dropped overnight, with the Hang Seng Index down 1.6% and Japan’s Topix index 1% lower.These are some of the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Barclays Cautions on Outlook as Trading Beat Fuels Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- A strong end to the year for Barclays Plc traders helped the British lender deliver a share buyback and a return to dividends even as the bank said the outlook for 2021 remained uncertain.The London-based firm’s securities division reported a better-than-expected 45% rise in markets revenue for the year, the biggest trading jump among major global investment banks. But the pandemic continued to slam the bank’s lending businesses, an impact Barclays said was likely to endure this year.“We’ve been very, very persistent in our strategy,” said Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley, who has championed the corporate and investment bank as a counterweight for tough times for retail banking. “2020 demonstrated the value of our diversified banking model.”London-listed shares in the firm were down 3% at 10 a.m, making it the second-worst performer on the FTSE 100 index, as analysts highlighted the lack of clarity on the coming year.Barclays, the first of the major British banks to report earnings, signaled that Covid-19 restrictions on socializing continued to pummel the wider economy. Profit before tax at its domestic business fell more than half to 282 million pounds ($391 million) in the final three months of the year, while its U.S. credit card business saw pretax profit decline by about three quarters.“The underlying emotion coming out of the pandemic was fear. Consumers have massively pulled back and focused on the strength of their personal balance sheets,” Staley said during a call with reporters.U.K. debit and credit card spending was down 16.3% in January compared to last year, although Staley predicted that “strong economic recovery” should happen “sometime in the second half of this year,” with Britons splurging once lockdowns end.The bank said overall headwinds in the U.K. business were expected to persist in the medium term and that its groupwide return on tangible equity was set to “meaningfully improve,” but did not give a target.The outlook was “very light on detail,” according to analysts at Citigroup Inc. “The lack of context is unhelpful,” the analysts wrote in a note. “Comments on the outlook are unexciting,” said Edward Firth, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.Staley said the bank was “prudent” in its preparations for defaults as governments start to wind down pandemic support measures, taking a 492 million-pound charge for loan losses in the quarter, which was less than expected, to bring the total for the year to 4.8 billion pounds.It also booked about 370 million pounds for changes including “real estate rationalisation, branch optimisation and the discontinued use of certain software assets.” Staley said on Bloomberg TV that while the lender was rapidly moving toward more digital services, “you’re not going to see a major restructuring from the bank in terms of cutting costs.”The bank is unlikely to make a decision on real estate soon, said Staley. “Right now, there’s no plan on our part to make a major real estate move because I just don’t think we really know what’s going to happen by the end of the year,” he said.Limited DividendsBarclays will pay investors 5 pence per share through a 1-pence dividend along with a buyback of as much as 700 million pounds that will begin within weeks.The Bank of England set strict limits on dividends or buybacks after relaxing a ban intended to preserve capital during the pandemic. Payouts cannot exceed 25% of a lender’s profit over the past two years, after deducting previously paid dividends, or 0.2% of risk-weighted assets. Staley said at last year’s earnings that the bank was looking at the possibility of buybacks.More detail from the bank’s fourth quarter:Corporate and investment bank revenue of 2.6 billion pounds; analysts forecast 2.5 billion poundsAdjusted pretax profit of 693 million pounds; forecast 386.4 million poundsCapital ratio on a Common Equity Tier 1 basis of 15.1%; forecast 14.4%“Well positioned to continue providing services in the EU” following Brexit(Updates with Staley comments on media call, analyst reactions from third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Broadband credit score mistake 'cost me £3,500'

    Omar Khalid says a mistake by broadband provider Virgin Media damaged his credit score for years.

  • Turkey to Extend Rate Pause Amid Lira Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank is expected to hold interest rates for a second month as it waits out an upswing in inflation while the lira rallies.All but three of the 25 economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict borrowing costs will stay steady at 17% on Thursday. The lira has jumped a world-leading 23% against the dollar since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan overhauled his economic policy team in November, installing a market-friendly central bank governor who won over investors with rate hikes, policy simplification and hawkish pledges.Although inflation quickened for a fourth month to 15% in January, on the lingering impact of last year’s lira depreciation and rapid credit growth, most economists say Governor Naci Agbal can get away with keeping the key rate unchanged.Yet while inflation overshoot is now within the central bank’s prediction range, it will accelerate further, forcing an additional policy interest rate hike of 100 basis points by the end of April, Morgan Stanley analysts including Alina Slyusarchuk wrote in an emailed note.Another reason to stand pat is the slowing credit growth. The pace of annual lending expansion has been below inflation over the past two months. The boom in lending has been fizzling out since a decision in November to remove a rule that pressured banks to extend credit.Meantime, the currency’s carry appeal prevails. Turkey’s real rate of about 2% is among the highest in emerging markets and will likely remain positive even if inflation accelerates.“Even though market-implied pricing shows around a 30 basis points hike at the February meeting, a hawkish hold would be in line with how investors are positioned,” Morgan Stanley analysts said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India's inflation target band up for review - finance minister

    India's inflation target band of 2%-6% is up for review as the five-year term for the current monetary policy framework draws to a close, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. The band, on the basis of which monetary policy is decided by a six-member committee headed by the central bank governor, was established in 2016. Inflation targeting will also have to be reviewed.

  • U.K. Deficit Hits $380 Billion as Sunak Prepares for Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. government borrowing climbed to 270.6 billion pounds ($378 billion) in the first 10 months of the fiscal year, highlighting the challenge facing Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to return the public finances to a sustainable path.The figures are the last snapshot before Sunak announces his budget on March 3. Britain is facing the largest deficit in peacetime and pressure is building on the chancellor to add to it by extending pandemic support programs including furlough payments that are due to expire over the coming weeks.The budget deficit stood at 8.8 billion pounds in January, a month that normally generates a surplus as payments of self-assessed income tax, corporate tax and Christmas sales taxes pour into the Treasury. It was the first January shortfall for 10 years, though well below forecasts.While Sunak has signaled that tax rises or spending cuts will eventually be needed, business lobbies and economists say acting too soon risks Britain’s recovery from the worst economic slump in over 300 years. That message was reinforced this week when the Resolution Foundation warned that almost one in 10 U.K. workers expect to lose their jobs in the next three months.Sunak has spent almost 300 billion pounds in response to the pandemic, leaving total debt above 2 trillion pounds, the equivalent of almost a year’s economic output.The January deficit was well below the 25 billion pounds forecast by both the Office for Budget Responsibility and private-sector economists. The ONS said it was hard to explain the difference, noting that revenue was boosted last month by self-assessed income tax receipts deferred from last July. In addition, the end of the Brexit transition period in December meant that many regular payments to the European Union stopped last month. They included contributions to the EU budget, which averaged around 1 billion pounds a month.Tax revenue fell 1% in January from a year earlier, while spending surged almost 32%, despite a drop in debt-interest costs. The ONS figures do not include costs relating to non-payment of state-backed loans issued during the pandemic.As a result, the deficit for the whole of 2020-21 is likely to come in well below the 394 billion pounds forecast by the fiscal watchdog until the ONS incorporates the writeoffs -- estimated at around 30 billion pounds this year -- into its own figures.(Adds details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia Unemployment Falls Further as Recovery Intensifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s unemployment rate declined in January as a second round of central bank stimulus combined with a big-spending government budget accelerated the economy’s recovery and further boosted hiring.The jobless rate fell to 6.4% from 6.6% in December, versus economists’ estimate of 6.5%, data from the statistics bureau showed Thursday in Sydney. Employment advanced by 29,100 in January, compared with an expected 30,000 gain, driven by the state of Victoria that’s still rebounding from its second lockdown. The participation rate was 66.1%, slightly below the forecast 66.2%.“Australia has recouped almost all the jobs lost in April/May 2020 at the depths of the recession and nationwide lockdown,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “While the unemployment rate remains higher, it is heading in the right direction.”The Australian dollar edged up immediately after the data and was trading at 77.54 U.S. cents at 1:26 p.m. in Sydney.Australia is experiencing a V-shaped recovery as the relative containment of Covid-19 boosts confidence and encourages cashed-up households to spend. That’s prompted firms to resume hiring and swelled the labor force back to near its pre-pandemic level.The Reserve Bank of Australia earlier this month announced it was extending its quantitative easing program by a further A$100 billion ($77.6 billion) and said it doesn’t expect to increase interest rates until 2024. It’s trying to keep a lid on a currency that left unchecked could hurt exports and employment.Among other details in today’s jobs report:Monthly hours worked decreased by 4.9%, with Bjorn Jarvis, head of Labour Statistics at the ABS, noting that more Australians than usual took leave in the first two weeks of JanuaryUnderemployment fell 0.4 percentage point to 8.1% and under-utilization declined 0.6 percentage point to 14.5%Full-time jobs surged by 59,000 and part-time roles fell 29,800Unemployment fell in all states except for South Australia; Victoria recorded a 1.3% surge in monthly employmentWhat Bloomberg Economics Says...“Underemployment has continued to decline, but a significant degree of slack remains in the labor market. Closed borders, which limits labor supply from overseas migration, could accelerate the pace at which labor market slack is reabsorbed over 2021.”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click hereThe central bank earlier this month also released updated forecasts showing the economy will grow 3.5% over both 2021 and 2022 and the jobless rate will fall to around 6% by the end of this year and 5.5% at the end of 2022. Under an optimistic scenario for the economy, the unemployment rate would fall to 4.75% by the end of next year.The RBA late last year cut interest rates and its three-year yield target to 0.10% and initiated a quantitative easing program to lower borrowing costs across the economy. That came on the heels of the government announcing tax cuts, incentives for firms to invest and hire and infrastructure projects to boost activity.Yet there are risks ahead as remaining government wage subsidies are set to expire in March, potentially triggering job cuts and bankruptcies. The RBA has labeled how households and businesses adjust to the taper of stimulus as “a key uncertainty.”“We expect robust jobs growth to continue in 2021, although we are mindful of risks around the termination of Australia’s JobKeeper wage subsidy in March and note overall unemployment is likely to remain well above levels consistent with ‘full employment’ and faster wages growth,” said Andrew Boak, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief economist for Australia.(Updates with comment from Bloomberg Economics in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Wall Street players at the GameStop hearing

    The public will get the rare opportunity on Thursday to hear from big hedge fund managers who generally operate out of the spotlight, along with other players in the GameStop trading frenzy who are scheduled to testify in the U.S. Congress. Founders of hedge funds Citadel and Melvin Capital Management and trading app Robinhood are due to speak at the hearing which will be livestreamed https://financialservices.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=407107.