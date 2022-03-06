Uber Eats driver attacked, injured trying to stop the theft of her vehicle in Westport

A woman driver for a food delivery service suffered a serious head injury and was hospitalized Saturday night when three teenagers stole her car in Westport Saturday night and led police on a chase into Bridgeport.

Police in Westport said they got a report at 7 p.m. Saturday that a car was stolen from a 64-year-old driver for Uber Eats, who was picking up a pizza for delivery from a restaurant on the Post Road.

According to police, the victim said she was injured trying to stop the theft after noticing, while in the restaurant, that someone was getting into her car, a white Hyundai.

The police said they learned at the restaurant that witnesses saw the suspect get out of a black Acura prior to the theft and that both cars were last seen traveling west on Post Road East.

An officer stationed on the Sherwood Island Connector spotted both cars traveling onto I-95 toward Bridgeport. The officer activated his lights and siren in an attempt to make a traffic stop, but both cars fled, police said.

Because of what the police called the severity of the crime, the officer pursed the two cars. He lost sight of the stolen Hyundai but pursued the Acura, which exited I-95 in Bridgeport. Police said the driver apparently lost control and struck several parked cars.

Two occupants ran from Acura and a third was captured by the pursuing officer, the police said. Bridgeport officers, called to the scene, captured the other two suspects, police said.

Police learned that the Acura was stolen from Hamden earlier in the day. Police found a handgun in the Acura.

Police said Giovanni Abreu, 18, and two juveniles were taken into custody and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robber, assault on an elderly person, larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm, theft of a firearm, engaging police in pursuit and reckless driving.

Abreu was held on $100,000 bond and the police were preparing to transfer the other suspects to juvenile detention. No additional information was available on the suspects.

Police said they are searching for the Hyundai and the person who stole it.