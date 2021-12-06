Uber Eats driver shot in the face while delivering order, Chicago police say

An Uber Eats driver was hospitalized over the weekend after being shot while delivering an order, Chicago police said, according to media reports.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, in the Back of the Yard neighborhood of Chicago, WGN reported. Police found the 24-year-old victim inside a vehicle, according to WGN.

Investigators say the Uber Eats driver was shot in the face and ear, WAND reported. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

An 18-year-old bystander was struck in thigh during the shooting and was also hospitalized, according to WAND.

Police did not have anyone in custody as of Sunday night and information on a suspect was not released, WMAQ reported. A motive for the shooting is unclear.

“What police are reporting is very alarming, and our thoughts are with the driver and his family at this time,” Uber Eats said in a statement to WMAQ. “We are standing by to help the police with their investigation.”

