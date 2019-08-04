Will Uber ever make money? Day of reckoning looms for ride-sharing firm

Uber has big plans. The ride-hailing service wants to ferry the world around in self-driving cars and on electric scooters, deliver our takeouts and groceries by drone, and ship freight via robot trucks. But first Uber needs to answer a big question: will it ever make any money?

This week, Wall Street will have the chance to ask that question.

Uber went public in May in one of the most anticipated initial public offerings in years. To say it stalled would be an understatement. Shares were sold at a cut price of $45 each, and fell on their first day of trading, costing early investors $618m – the biggest first-day IPO loss since 1975.

Related: Uber braced for bumper tax bill as authorities begin examination

On Wednesday Uber releases its second set of earnings as a public company. The update comes after the firm announced it was cutting 400 jobs as it tries to get a grip on its runaway spending.

After a bruising price war with competitors, Uber’s once-robust revenue growth has flattened and losses have ballooned. Despite 91 million US subscribers and net revenues of $11.3bn in 2018, Uber’s losses were more than $3.7bn in the year to March – the largest loss ever for a startup heading into an IPO.

“The reality is it’s an $80bn company that’s unproven,” said Matt Kennedy, a market strategist at Renaissance Capital, which manages exchange-traded funds that focus on IPOs. Investors, he says, are holding their breath, and even its decision to cut a third of its marketing department isn’t appeasing Kennedy.

He said: “It’s unusual to have a big shake-up right after an IPO. They still need to improve the model because it’s losing $2bn annually. There’s still a lot of uncertainty about the ride-sharing industry that’s reflected in the stock price.”

After announcing the layoffs this week, the chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, told employees there was a general sense that the company’s expansion is slowing.

He said: “It is something we need to address, and quickly. Many of our teams are too big, which creates overlapping work, makes for unclear decision owners, and can lead to mediocre results. I’m here to win a race that really, really matters.”

The layoffs come a week after two board members, Arianna Huffington and Matt Cohler, a general partner at Benchmark, once Uber’s largest outside investor, announced they would be following Uber’s first employee, Ryan Graves, in stepping down.

In June, Khosrowshahi let go two members of his executive team: Barney Harford, the chief operating officer, and Rebecca Messina, the chief marketing officer.

But the question of whether Uber is a company with a bad business model, or a company with bad management and a good model, or bad in both areas, has yet to be answered.

Uber’s staff reductions came as rival Lyft, with 29% of the ride-share market to Uber’s 69%, and coming off an equally challenging IPO, announced it was dropping its chief operating officer, Jon McNeill, after less than two years on the job.

Uber Eats workers wait for orders in central Kiev, Ukraine. Is delivering takeouts the way forward for the company? Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters More

The question for investors is whether turmoil at Uber has been resolved. This week’s figures could go some way to establish the viability of the ride-share model but it will do little to answer questions about its newer businesses, such as food delivery and freight delivery or larger questions about the company from the regulatory and management standpoints.

“We’re not going to have predictable profitability,” Khosrowshahi said last November. If shareholders want a predictably profitable company, he added: “Go buy a bank.”

Not all analysts are pessimistic. In a note to investors this week, Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives said: “a core tenet of our bull thesis is around Uber’s ability to morph its ride-sharing platform into a broader consumer engine with Uber Eats and autonomous initiatives.”