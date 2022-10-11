Uber exits five Pakistani cities, to continue services via unit Careem

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc will discontinue its ride-hailing services app in five cities in Pakistan including Karachi and Islamabad, the company said on Tuesday, in a move that will reduce market overlap between the U.S. firm and its Middle East unit Careem.

The change, effective immediately, also covers the cities of Multan, Faisalabad and Peshawar, but the Uber app will continue operations in Lahore, where the company plans to launch new products.

It said drivers and riders in the five cities can switch to the app run by Careem, the Dubai-based company it purchased for $3.1 billion in 2019 to dominate the ride-hailing markets in the Middle East and Pakistan.

The exit comes as the South Asian country faces an economic meltdown exacerbated by devastating floods this summer that killed more than 1,700 and caused an estimated $30 billion in damage.

Uber said in a statement it would prioritize minimizing the impact to its employees, drivers, riders, and partners who use the Uber app during this change in those cities.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum Scaling Tool Polygon Launches its zkEVM Public Testnet

    The company continues to be targeting the mainnet going live sometime in early 2023.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts remain bullish on these growth stocks.

  • Teens get help in ‘darkest moments’ with new app: ‘Instantly my negative thoughts go away’

    Poor mental health among U.S. teens and young adults was a problem before the pandemic, but over the course of the past few years, rates have been increasing.

  • The Battle for Control of the Dashboard

    Who controls the ones and zeros that power the software-defined car?

  • 30 of the Best Mental Health Apps, Because We All Deserve to Feel a Little Better Right Now

    Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. For millions of Americans, ...

  • Google is shutting down its Assistant-powered Driving Mode

    After announcing it at I/O 2019 and finally launching it officially last year, Google is shutting down the Assistant Driving Mode dashboard.

  • No. 16 Washington holds off No. 12 Oregon’s rally in five-set thriller

    Pac-12 Networks' Elise Woodward recaps No. 16 Washington women's volleyball five-set victory over No. 12 Oregon on Sunday, October 9 in Seattle. The Huskies improve to 13-3 overall and 5-1 in conference, while the Ducks fall to 10-4 overall and 4-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 women's volleyball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women's volleyball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Ted Lasso 's Fictional Dating App Bantr Is Coming to Bumble

    Bantr, the fictional dating app used on Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, is make believe no more! Find out how dating app Bumble is giving users the same experience as AFC Richmond's finest.

  • BeReal tops 53M installs, but only 9% open the app daily, estimates claim

    Gen Z social media app BeReal encourages its users to take a photo every day -- a format designed to create a daily habit. According to research from Sensor Tower, BeReal is demonstrating significant traction across some metrics -- it topped 53 million worldwide installs across the App Store and Google Play and has seen its monthly active users jump by 2,254% since January 2022, for example. On this front, BeReal is still trailing established social media giants, Sensor Tower says.

  • AVID Launches Pro Tools Intro Artist for New Music Makers

    AVID launches Pro Tools Intro, which is expected to continue boosting subscription revenue growth in the coming quarters.

  • Reuniting Borrowers and Lenders on Defi

    Morpho is an Ethereum application bringing peer-to-peer to lending to protocols like such as Aave and Compound. Paul Frambot is the co-founder.

  • Gio Miglietti: No. 1 Washington 'stayed positive' to fight off an energetic Cal team

    Pac-12 Networks' AJ Kanell speaks with student-athlete Gio Miglietti after No. 1 Washington men's soccer defeats Cal by a final score of 1-0 on Sunday, October 9 in Seattle. Miglietti's late header lifts the Huskies to 11-0-1 overall and 4-0 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men's soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • No. 5 Stanford, Oregon State battle to 2-2 draw in Corvallis

    Pac-12 Networks' Ann Schatz recaps No. 5 Stanford and Oregon State men's soccer 2-2 draw on Sunday, October 9 in Corvallis. The Cardinal moves 6-1-4 overall and 1-1-3 in conference, while the Beavers move to 4-3-3 overall and 1-1-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men's soccer this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.