Uber expects employees to return to office by Sept. 13

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday it expects its employees to return to office by Sept. 13, making it one of the first major U.S. tech companies to set a return date.

Employees will be required to work at least three days from office, Uber Chief People Officer Nikki Krishnamurthy said in a letter to workers.

Many tech companies including Microsoft Corp and Salesforce.com have said they would start reopening their offices, months after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them to shift to work-from-home models.

Cloud-based software maker Salesforce said earlier this week it will allow vaccinated employees to return to some of its offices. While a few others, including Norwegian Cruise Line Holding Ltd, plan to make vaccinations mandatory at the workplace.

Earlier this year, Uber said it planned to reopen its offices at Mission Bay, San Francisco, with 20% occupancy on March 29.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)