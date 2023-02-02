Uber failed to ID accused Texas hit-and-run driver who caused brain injury, lawsuit says

A lawsuit was filed Thursday in Harris County against Uber claiming the company failed to identify its driver accused of being involved in a hit-and-run accident in July that left a Houston man with a traumatic brain injury.

The lawsuit also includes a Houston bar accused of serving, selling or providing alcoholic beverages to a man who was obviously intoxicated to the extent that he presented a clear danger to himself.

As of Thursday, Houston police had not arrested the hit-and-run driver accused of injuring Joaquin Iraheta on July 22.

Iraheta, who was an electrical engineer and project manager in Houston, suffered a brain injury in the accident, and his attorney said he is unlikely to work again.

Iraheta is seeking monetary relief of more than $1 million.

The lawsuit stated that Uber has failed to respond to the family or provide additional information relating to the identity of the driver,

“Uber’s behavior throughout this ordeal has been reprehensible,” said Ana Iraheta, Joaquin Iraheta’s mother, in a Thursday news release. “We as a family have been dealing with so much as our son goes through a very lengthy recovery process. Uber should do the right thing and help us bring to justice the person responsible for this instead of obstructing and obfuscating as they have been up until this point.”

Uber officials have deleted the entire ride from the Uber App off the victim’s phone, according to attorneys in the case.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. on July 22 outside of Shot Bar, a popular midtown Houston bar at 2315 Bagby St.

Joaquin Iraheta and his brother had been patrons at Shot Bar that evening and called an Uber to provide them with a safe ride home after the bar closed, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit stated that the Uber driver who showed up hit Joaquin Iraheta with his vehicle and then fled the scene.

“One would think that a company like Uber would want their driver to face the consequences of their actions; instead Uber has failed to provide any information regarding the identity of the driver,” said attorney Mo Aziz in a news release. Aziz and attorney Alicia Patterson with Houston-based law firm Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner filed the lawsuit in Harris County on Thursday..

The lawsuit also stated that Joaquin Iraheta was served drinks at Shot Bar while he was obviously intoxicated.