Uber says responding to 'cybersecurity incident' after report of network breach

An Uber office is shown in California
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday it is responding to a cybersecurity incident, after a media report that its network was breached with the ride-hailing company taking several internal communications and engineering systems offline.

A hacker compromised an employee's workplace messaging Slack app and then used it to send a message to Uber employees announcing that it had suffered a data breach, according to a New York Times report https://nyti.ms/3QMveIu on Thursday, citing an Uber spokesperson.

It appeared that the hacker was later able to gain access to other internal systems, posting an explicit photo on an internal information page for employees, the report added.

"We are in touch with law enforcement and will post additional updates here as they become available," Uber said in a tweet https://bit.ly/3qHx2rv without providing further details.

The Slack system was taken offline on Thursday afternoon by Uber after employees received the message from the hacker, according to the Times report, citing two employees, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

"I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach," the message read, and went on to list several internal databases that were claimed to be compromised, the report added.

The staff at the company was instructed to not use Slack, which is owned by Salesforce Inc, according to the report. Other internal systems, too, were inaccessible.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • Iran officials linked to Canada-based free VPN provider

    While the government is busy passing a controversial internet bill, Betternet VPN's Iranian ownership has sparked many concerns

  • Ukraine's tech scene finds creative ways to do business amid a full-scale war

    Ukraine's once-thriving ecosystem of tech companies, VCs, startups, and workers has gone from growing to surviving.

  • Marvell Unveils LiquidSecurity 2 HSM: Up to 1,000,000 AES Ops/s

    Marvell's new hardware security module can protect any server with (almost) unbreakable encryption.

  • Ethereum's Merge Spotlights a Key Strength, Says Coinbase Exec

    Coinbase's COO explained why moves like last night's Merge are so crucial to Ethereum's long-term value.

  • A new California law will require social media platforms to add more 'protections' for children

    California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law a new bill that could upend how social media platforms deal with underage users.

  • Record Chinese Cyber Breach Spurs Eruption in Data for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Since the data of about roughly 1 billion Chinese citizens appeared for sale on a popular dark web forum in June, researchers have observed a surge in other kinds of personal records from China appearing on cybercriminal marketplaces. Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Ethereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ Ma

  • Bernstein: Strong Institutional Adoption of Ether Expected Following the Merge

    The Ethereum blockchain will “emerge as a digital asset category leader, given its economic transition, scalability roadmap, and vibrant digital economy,” Bernstein said.

  • Emerging Markets Lead Global Crypto Adoption in Bear Market, Chainalysis Says

    The blockchain analytics firm's 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index also shows China remains active despite a ban on crypto trading.

  • China Braces To Hike Penalties Under Its Cyber Law; Alibaba And Its Peers Better Watch Out

    China's cyberspace regulator proposed a series of amendments to the country's cybersecurity law, including raising the size of fines for some violations, Reuters reports. The Cyberspace Administration of China aimed to introduce a penalty that would see critical information infrastructure operators facing a fine of up to 5% of their previous year's revenue or ten times the amount they paid for the product. The CAC looked to raise the fines for some violations from up to 100,000 yuan ($14,371) to

  • China looks to increase penalties under its cybersecurity law

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday proposed a series of amendments to the country's cybersecurity law including raising the size of fines for some violations, saying that it wanted to do so to improve coordination with other new laws. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said, for example, that it wanted to introduce a penalty that would see operators of critical information infrastructure which used products or services that had not undergone security reviews be fined up to an equivalent of 5% of their previous year's revenue, or 10 times the amount they paid for the product. It also said it wanted to raise the fines for some violations, from up to 100,000 yuan ($14,371) previously to one million yuan.

  • Huobi becomes third global exchange to sign with S.Korea’s Busan city

    Global cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global announced it will sign a memorandum of understanding with South Korea’s Busan city on Wednesday to help the city establish its first crypto exchange and promote its blockchain ecosystem. See related article: Binance to help S. Korea’s Busan build first city-backed exchange Fast facts The agreement entails Huobi providing technical […]

  • Ether Edges Lower Following Successful Blockchain Upgrade Called 'The Merge'

    "This is a big moment for the Ethereum ecosystem," its inventor, Vitalik Buterin said Thursday. "Everyone who helped make the merge happen should feel very proud today."

  • Ethereum Mainstay Hudson Jameson on What Makes the Merge Monumental

    Today is a special day for Ethereum. The transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake is in Ethereum’s blood, with plans to change the consensus algorithm discussed since before Ethereum’s launch. Over the years there have been many iterations of what Ethereum’s proof-of-stake will look like.

  • Crypto market tumbles below $1 trillion as Ethereum Merge looms

    Analysts warn of a ‘rocky week ahead’ for cryptocurrency ahead of momentous event

  • Ethereum merge piques investor interest as eth price rises

    Ethereum's 'merge' upgrade was a success and early morning trading showed that it has already piqued investor interest with the price of ether steadily rising.

  • The Ethereum Merge Finally Happened: So What?

    Ethereum is getting ready to ‘merge,’ creating temporary disruptions in some crypto trading and potentially new opportunities for investors. But what does it really mean? In simple but perhaps poorly understood terms, Ethereum will go from a cryptocurrency token backed by a proof-of-work blockchain to one supported by a proof-of-stake blockchain.

  • Tencent Cloud, Strange Universe Technology to explore virtual space for enterprise

    Tencent Cloud, the cloud computing services arm of the Chinese tech giant, on Tuesday, announced it signed a memorandum of understanding with Web 3.0 firm Strange Universe Technology to create and host virtual reality (VR) spaces for businesses. See related article: Tencent Cloud continues blockchain expansion with two new platforms Fast facts Strange Universe Technology […]

  • Amazon hands out shipping software to merchants, including on rival sites

    Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it would give merchants free software for managing shoppers' orders on and off its platform, as the retailer extends its e-commerce reach. The company is ending monthly fees of Veeqo, a shipping software firm it recently bought, for sellers including when they fulfill orders via rival platforms like Shopify Inc , eBay Inc or Etsy Inc. D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte said of Veeqo, "The acquisition should improve Amazon's ability to compete against Shopify," which helps merchants set up online stores and sell elsewhere.

  • The national broadband rollout has a blind spot: Lack of accurate, transparent data about internet access speeds

    Is your broadband internet service always up to speed when you need it? 10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty imagesImagine purchasing “up to” a gallon of milk for US$4.50, or paying for “up to” a full tank of gas. Most people would view such transactions as absurd. And yet, in the realm of broadband service, the use of “up to” speeds has become standard business practice. Unlike other advertisements for goods and services – for example, what a car manufacturer tells a customer about expected fue

  • ETH down more than 5% despite smooth Ethereum Merge

    Ethereum, the second-biggest blockchain network, successfully completed its Merge upgrade.