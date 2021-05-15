Uber has launched a new anti-racism campaign and committed to fresh hiring practices aimed at improving diversity

Uber
Uber said it is committed to continuing its anti-racism work. Eric Risberg/AP

  • On Friday, Uber announced the launch of a new anti-racism initiative.

  • Its plans involve more training for drivers and riders and new hiring practices.

  • The move comes after Uber pledged to make its business more diverse.

Uber on Friday launched a new anti-racism campaign and committed to new internal hiring practices to help boost diversity.

In a statement on its website, the company said it had started a pilot program in Brazil with one of their local partners, Promundo. It provided virtual training to all riders and earners in the country, as part of their new campaign.

Uber also hired its first inclusive design lead, Erica Ellis, to assist with designing and building products that are inclusive and meet the needs of as many customers as possible.

The firm added that it would change its hiring strategy to add two to four weeks of sourcing to build a diverse talent pool.

The announcement follows 14 commitments Uber laid out last July to combat racism and support the Black community.

Last year, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company must do more to combat racial inequality, both within its ranks and in the communities it serves, as Insider reported.

The pledge followed the death of George Floyd last May - whose killing sparked protests worldwide. Employers were pushed by employees and service users alike to combat systemic racism within their own companies.

In the past, Uber has faced accusations of racial discrimination. In 2018, Liane Hornsey, the company's chief people officer, stepped down following an investigation into how she handled complaints of racial discrimination within the company, according to Reuters.

"We will continue to work hard to fight racism and inequality both within, and outside our company," an Uber spokesperson told Axios.

