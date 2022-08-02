Uber likely seller of 7.8% stake in India's Zomato - source, term sheet

Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra
·1 min read

By Aditi Shah and Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Uber Technologies is the likely seller of a 7.8% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato being disposed of via a $373 million block deal on Wednesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The offer size of 612 million shares worth $373 million is based on the lower end of a 48-54 rupee price range set for the block deal, a term sheet seen by Reuters stated, adding that would be at a 2.8%-13.6% discount to the latest close.

Zomato and Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares in Zomato rose 20% to 55.55 rupees on Tuesday.

BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the deal. The term sheet did not name the potential seller.

On Monday, Zomato said it had recorded more orders and narrowed its loss for the June quarter to 1.86 billion rupees ($23.67 million) from 3.56 billion rupees a year earlier.

Uber on Tuesday reported a net loss of $2.6 billion for second quarter of 2022, of which $1.7 billion was related to its equity investments, including its Zomato stake.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalraa and Aditi Shah in New Delhi, Chris Thomas in Bengaluru and M. Sriram in Mumbai; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Jan Harvey)

