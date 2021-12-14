Uber looking to sell Didi, other non-strategic stakes -CEO says

FILE PHOTO: Uber Technologies logo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -The CEO of Uber Technologies Inc on Tuesday said the company was looking sell stakes in what it considers non-strategic investments in other companies, including its shares in Chinese ride hailing company Didi Global.

Speaking at a virtual fireside chat with a UBS analyst, Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said many of the companies Uber has a stake in have recently gone public and are still subject to a lock-up period.

While Khosrowshahi said Uber would continue to hold some stakes for strategic reasons, it was looking to sell many of them, including in Didi.

"Our Didi stake we don't believe is strategic. They're a competitor, China is a pretty difficult environment with very little transparency," the Uber CEO said.

Khosrowshahi said the company was in no rush to sell the shares. "Those kinds of stakes we look to monetize smartly over time," he said.

Some investors have grown concerned that the roughly $13 billion Uber has tied up in other companies as of the end of the third quarter were sending the signal that investments were more attractive than putting freed-up capital into Uber's own operations.

Uber's stake in Didi drove a $2.4 billion net loss in the third quarter, when the company's operational business achieved profitability https://www.reuters.com/technology/uber-posts-first-small-adjusted-profit-ridership-rises-delivery-gets-more-2021-11-04/#:~:text=Nov%204%20(Reuters)%20-%20Uber,delivery%2C%20both%20turning%20the%20corner on an adjusted earnings basis for the first time.

Shares in Didi, which has been rattled by a probe by Chinese regulators into its data practices, are down around 53% from their June 30 IPO price.

Under pressure from Chinese regulators, Didi earlier this month said it would withdraw from the U.S. stock exchange and pursue a Hong Kong listing.

Uber also holds stakes in Indian food delivery company Zomato, rival Southeast-Asian Grab, self-driving company Aurora Innovation Inc and others.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Driver hit 11 parked cars at Manatee hospital, police say. He was charged with DUI

    It happened Monday afternoon, Bradenton police said.

  • U.S. Senate debt limit bill would cover federal borrowing into 2023 - Schumer

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the proposed debt limit increase to be voted upon on Tuesday would take borrowing into 2023, as Congress attempts to finish work by Wednesday on legislation that would prevent a historic default on upcoming loan payments. The Senate is expected to vote later in the day to raise the federal government's $28.9 trillion debt limit and forward the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage. Schumer did not reveal the exact dollar amount the statutory borrowing limit would be raised to, but the Democratic senator said, "The resolution we will vote on will provide for raising of the debt limit to a level commensurate with funding necessary to get into 2023."

  • General Dynamics (GD) Wins a $94M Deal to Build M1A2 Tanks

    General Dynamics (GD) is going to conduct the production, manufacturing, design and engineering of M1A2 Abrams.

  • A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

    Our call of the day from Stifel sees the Fed working toward a bubble of the century. Here's what happened before.

  • Billionaire David Tepper is Loading Up on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire David Tepper is loading up on. If you want to skip our comprehensive analysis of David Tepper’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper is Loading Up on These 5 Stocks. David Tepper is an American billionaire who is […]

  • Oppenheimer Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks; Sees at Least 90% Upside

    Heading into year’s end, the Street’s professional analysts are busy putting together their predictive models, working to give investors an idea just where the markets are heading. All in all, it would seem to be a positive picture; despite some recent volatility, the markets are still following the sustained upward trend they’ve been on since the spring of last year. Writing from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus leads the bulls. He sees gains of 13% in store for the S&P 5

  • Turkish lira crumbles after S&P warns over Turkey

    The beleaguered Turkish lira was crushed on Monday after Standard & Poor's warned it may downgrade its debt rating on Turkey.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Shares of semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped again on Monday -- down 4.2% as of noon ET -- its fourth straight down day in a row. There doesn't appear to be any particular news behind today's decline, at least not specific to Nvidia. Although high demand for high-end Nvidia graphics chips is generally good news for the company and its pricing power, the network notes that "semiconductors are beneath the hood of an increasing number of products," but "things made with chips don't just use one chip." Thus, even a PC manufacturer lucky enough to get hold of all the Nvidia chips it needs might not be able to sell its PC if it can't also get all the power control, memory, and other chips it also needs to build the product.

  • Column: Hertz symbolizes everything that's wrong with American corporations

    Hertz is a one-stop shop for American corporate shortcomings.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 2 Stocks

    Real Estate Investment Trusts are a great way to get dividend income and these two REITs produce plenty.

  • Want to Collect $500 Each Month? Invest $123,553 Into These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Not only do these companies they offer high-yielding payouts, but they have solid track records of boosting them regularly.

  • Looking to Ride the Electric Vehicle Boom? These Analysts Suggest 2 EV Stocks to Buy

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to expand and increase charging station networks to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. For investors, this type of political environment mak

  • General Motors (GM) Halts Corvette Production Over Tornado Havoc

    In the wake of the storm, General Motors' (GM) Kentucky plant sustained enough damage to call off production for the week.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Are Sinking Again. Don’t Expect a Bounce Soon.

    Bearish sentiment is building in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, as investors weigh the Omicron variant and other new macro risks.

  • The world's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin continues to back up the truck — here are 3 simple ways to pounce on crypto's recent slide

    This CEO is betting big on Bitcoin. But he's not alone.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. Dividend aristocrats are some of the most lucrative investment options, since these stocks have raised their dividends consistently for more […]

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Investing in growth stocks is a good way to turn your $10,000 into a whole lot more over the long term. First, look at today's momentum -- that could be share price and/or revenue growth. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is an online marketplace that brings together sellers and buyers of handmade goods. The company has progressively grown its revenue over the past few years.

  • This Gambling Stock Is a Better Buy Than DraftKings

    DraftKings is one of the biggest players in online gambling, but this stock enables a lot of the company's competitors.

  • Should You Follow Dave Ramsey's Most Controversial Advice?

    Well-known financial personality Dave Ramsey provides lots of advice to his many followers. Ramsey's position is that a credit score is an "I love debt score," because it's calculated based on your payment history, amount owed, length of credit, and credit mix, among other things. The issue is, as Ramsey admits, most creditors do view your credit score as a proxy for your ability to manage money. If you do not have a credit score because you've sworn off borrowing entirely as Ramsey suggests, you may not be able to easily rent an apartment, you may face higher utility bills, and you may not be able to get a cellphone contract.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – or Sooner

    In 2020, Apple became the first company to pass the $1 trillion mark. Meanwhile, Apple itself recently sported a market capitalization of nearly $2.9 trillion.