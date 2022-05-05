Uber lost almost $6 billion in the first quarter as shares of Asian ride-hailing giants Didi and Grab tanked

Huileng Tan
·2 min read
A passenger enters an Uber at LaGuardia Airport in New York, March 15, 2017.
Seth Wenig/AP Photo

  • Uber posted $6 billion in losses in the first quarter due to its investments in Didi and Grab.

  • Shares of the two Asian ride-hailing giants have plunged since they were listed in the US last year.

  • Overall, Uber's performance is up from a year ago, with bookings up 35% to $26.4 billion.

Uber posted a net loss of $5.9 billion in the first quarter, much of which came from its stakes in two Asian ride-hailing giants — Didi and Grab.

The share prices of both Asian companies have plunged since they were listed in the US last year.

This was in contrast to Uber's performance in the first quarter which saw bookings soaring 35% to $26.4 billion. Meanwhile, Uber's trips in the quarter grew 18% on-year to an average of about 19 million trips per day, the ride-hailing giant said in a Wednesday announcement. Quarterly revenue grew 136% on-year to $6.9 billion.

"Our results demonstrate just how much progress we've made navigating out of the pandemic and how the power of our platform is differentiating our business performance," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in the company's earnings announcement.

Weighing on the results were $5.6 billion in losses from the value of China's Didi, Singapore's Grab and US self-driving vehicle start-up Aurora.

Didi's share price on the New York Stock Exchange is down about 61.5% year-to-date on the back of Beijing's crackdown on the country's big tech companies. The China-based ride-hailing giant is moving to delist its stock in the US.

Grab's stock price is down 56% this year so far as shares are under pressure from a worse-than-expected revenue fall in the first quarter of this year, Reuters reported in March.

Overall, the tech-focused Nasdaq composite is down 20% year-to-date in a broad market selloff due to factors including the lingering pandemic, surging inflation, and the Ukraine war.

Uber's share price closed 4.7% lower at $28.10 on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pieces of "fireball" that exploded over Mississippi found on ground

    The fireball disintegrated 34 miles above a swampy area, generating "an energy equivalent of 3 tons of TNT," NASA said.

  • NBA star Dwyane Wade gives fathers with trans children advice: 'Our kids are going to be who they are'

    "And we believe them when they tell us who they are," actress and wife to Wade, Gabrielle Union, added.

  • A 100-year-old man has broken the Guinness world record for the longest time employed at the same company — 84 years

    Walter Orthmann, a 100-year-old in Brazil, started working at textile company ReneauxView in 1938. Eighty-four years later, he's still there.

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

    The Oracle of Omaha seized upon equity dips during a Q1 spending spree, but inflation also was a clear driver of several Buffett purchases.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Ark Invest went shopping on Monday, buying three stocks that are trading 59% to 88% below last year's highs.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    In just a little over three weeks, Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Perhaps in preparation for that big event, investment bank Morgan Stanley announced it is resuming coverage of the semiconductors giant -- and provided a few thoughts on the company ahead of earnings. "Nvidia," writes Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore, "remains one of the best growth names in the semis space [and] is a core holding." For this reason, the analyst says Morgan Stanley's approach will be "to at

  • Billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones says investors should preserve capital now: 'Clearly you don't want to own bonds or stocks'

    Instead of trying to make money, the hedge fund manager told CNBC that "the most important thing" investors should do now is to preserve capital.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Stock splits seem to be all the rage in 2022, as the volatile stock market has some of the world's largest companies reaching for unconventional tools to attract new investors. It tends to work for a short period of time -- every stock split announcement so far this year was met with a stock price gain on the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, and it recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 15.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • What happened to Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani? Where the shamed Theranos execs are today

    Where are Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani today?

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • At 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Wright knows a thing or two about bear markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansHis Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund barely lost anything in 2008 as the global financial crisis caused the worst mark

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • These Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Can Make You $12,800 in Passive Income

    If anyone knows that it takes money to make money, it's Warren Buffett. Investing $100,000 in each of these three Buffett dividend stocks can make you more than $12,800 in combined passive income per year.

  • Ferrari opts for top power V12 engine for new Purosangue SUV

    MILAN (Reuters) -Ferrari's first ever sport utility vehicle, the Purosangue (Thoroughbred), will be equipped with the brand's powerful 12-cylinder engine when it is launched in the coming months, Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Wednesday. "We've tested several options, it was clear that the V12, for the performance and driving experience it could provide, was the right option for the market," Vigna said. "The Purosangue is son of our tradition," he added.

  • Tesla Schedules Its Annual Meeting. A Stock Split Approaches.

    The meeting matters a little more than others because it will clear the way for another stock split.

  • Rumors of Alibaba's Jack Ma getting arrested briefly wiped $26 billion from the e-commerce giant's market value

    A state-media report said a person surnamed Ma was being probed in Hangzhou, where Alibaba is based. The company's share price promptly slid 9.4%.