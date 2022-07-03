Uber Lost and Found Index 2022: The Strangest (and Most Common) Items People Leave Behind

OxAvdeenko / iStock.com

Many of us have forgotten a phone or a wallet in the back of an Uber. But what about forgetting a spray tan machine, 10 pounds of hamburger meat or a Billie Eilish ukulele? It happens too, apparently.

Discover: SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

More: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

On June 3, the transportation company released its sixth annual Uber Lost & Found Index, revealing the most surprising and popular items left behind over the past year. The list also outlined the most forgetful cities, and offered up some tips to get lost items back.

The most common items left behind in an Uber included:

Phone or camera.

Wallet.

Keys.

Backpack or purse.

Headphones or speakers.

Glasses.

Clothing.

Vape.

Jewelry.

ID.

And the most “unique” items forgotten in an Uber included:

Grandma’s teeth.

500 grams of caviar.

A pizza costume.

A bucket of slime.

Some tater tots.

Kitty litter and a reptile heating bulb.

A metal leg.

The aforementioned 10 pounds of hamburger meat, spray tan machine, and Billie Eilish ukelele.

Interestingly, Uber has also identified 2022 lost and found trends — trends such as “forgetful fans,” as more than 50 jerseys representing the Rangers, Warriors, Giants, Eagles, LA Dodgers and more were all left behind by fans, according to the announcement.

Brands Left Behind Most Often, and The Most Forgetful Cities in America

In terms of car keys, Toyota keys are the most frequently left behind, followed by Honda, BMW and Jeep keys. And in terms of brand-name items most commonly forgotten in an Uber, Nike leads the pack, followed by Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Samsung and Apple products.

Uber said that “timing is everything,” as 5 p.m. is the most forgetful time of day and — perhaps unsurprisingly as people enjoy the weekend — the most forgetful days are Saturdays and Sundays.

As for the “most forgetful cities,” they include Austin, Texas, in the No. 1 spot for the second year in a row; Charlotte, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Dallas, Texas.

Story continues

See: POLL: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

Find: Gig Workers: Uber CEO Says Company Will Start To ‘Treat Hiring as a Privilege’

What Should You Do if You Leave an Item Behind in an Uber?

Uber says that the best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver, but if you leave your phone itself in an Uber, you can login to your account on a computer.

If you lost your personal phone, and are unable to sign into the app, you can be connected to support via webchat on the company’s site.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Uber Lost and Found Index 2022: The Strangest (and Most Common) Items People Leave Behind