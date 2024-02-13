Uber/Lyft drivers to protest 'pocketing big chunks of each fare' in Orlando, nationwide

Members of the Independent Drivers Guild take part in a past solidarity rally in support of drivers at the Uber and Lyft New York City Headquarters.

If you or someone you know will need of a ride from the Orlando International Airport on Wednesday, take note: Uber, Lyft, and Delivery drivers across the nation are coming together to hold a work stoppage on Wednesday, Valentine's Day, to demand better pay and working conditions from the app companies.

Rallies and work stoppages are planned for airports in Orlando, Chicago, Newark and elsewhere across the U.S. At MCO, you can expect to see protesters at the Airport Staging Lot, 7098 Shadowridge Drive, Orlando, at the Main Rideshare Waiting Lot Alpha. Map link: goo.gl/maps/z66W9edR8hHdPkUT7,

“Uber and Lyft drivers are fed up with unfair treatment from the app companies, said Brendan Sexton, national president of the Independent Drivers Guild, in a press release.

"Americans depend on Uber and Lyft drivers to get them to their destination," Sexton added, "but what they may not know is that the app companies are pocketing big chunks of each fare, leaving drivers on their own to struggle with soaring expenses. Rideshare drivers across the nation are saying enough is enough. Uber and Lyft need to start listening to the drivers who riders depend on and stop exploiting their workforce. ”

Rideshare drivers with the Independent Drivers Guild will be participating in the day of action organized by the Justice for App Worker Coalition.App workers and rideshare drivers say that they are uniting "in an historic effort to win higher wages, an end to unfair app company policies, and safety improvements."

The airport rallies will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the airport ride-hail staging lots. All rideshare drivers and delivery workers are welcome to join the rallies, organizers said. Learn more at justiceforappworkers.org/join-us-feb-14-valentines-day-airport-strikes.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Your Uber, Lyft or food delivery driver may be on strike Feb. 14