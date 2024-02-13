Uber, Lyft drivers to strike for fair pay at Pittsburgh International Airport on Valentine’s Day

As part of a nationwide strike, Uber and Lyft drivers will rally at Pittsburgh International Airport on Valentine’s Day to call for fair pay.

The group said its members would not be taking rides to or from airports in 10 U.S. cities., according to NBC News.

The rally at the Pittsburgh airport, led by the Justice for App Workers coalition, starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Rideshare Waiting Lot and will last until 1 p.m.

“While the cost of living in Pennsylvania continues to climb, drivers are seeing less and less money from each ride as Silicon Valley and Wall Street take an ever-increasing cut of driver earnings, despite drivers footing all industry expenses,” the coalition said in a release.

Organizers cited several reasons for the strike including mounting violence against rideshare drivers, zero job protections against “unfair” app deactivations and earning reductions over the past three years.

We’ve reached out to Uber and Lyft for a response and are waiting to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Why is Facebook chirping on phones? How to turn off the sound Man charged in overnight Moon Township shooting ‘We’re all hurting’: Friend of man killed during argument with his girlfriend’s father speaks out VIDEO: Karns City QB Mason Martin’s father remains hopeful his son will fully recover from brain injury DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts