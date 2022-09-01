Uber and Lyft Drivers in New York Struggle With City’s EV-Charging Divide

Jackie Davalos
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan's abundance of electric-car chargers is a boon for the burgeoning number of Tesla drivers in New York's wealthiest borough. But for the vast majority of ride-share drivers who live elsewhere in the Big Apple, that network is largely out of reach.

Most Read from Bloomberg

This EV-charging divide poses a challenge for ride-hailing leaders Uber and Lyft, which need more drivers behind the wheels of electric vehicles to meet their lofty emissions-reduction goals.

Bronx-based Mohammed Islam, 44, typically spends about 30 minutes and roughly $40 to charge his Tesla Model Y SUV inside the parking garage of the Bay Plaza Shopping Center before starting a shift for Uber. It’s a short drive from his home and one of the only public fast chargers in the borough that can power an electric car battery to 80% in half an hour. If it’s too crowded or the chargers don’t work, the closest option is a lower-voltage facility a mile away, where an equivalent charge would take almost eight hours.

“I get there early to avoid the lines but I’m always a little worried,” he said. “Maybe it’s not gas but there’s still a price, one way or the other. When I’m charging, I’m not picking people up.”

Manhattan is New York’s richest borough and has by far the most chargers, according to the Department of Transportation. However, most Uber and Lyft drivers live in the outer boroughs. At 40%, Queens has the highest concentration of ride-share drivers in the city, according to the Taxi and Limousine Commission, yet has only 16% of the city’s over 1,900 public chargers.

The range anxiety that can plague any EV owner is especially acute for these ride-share drivers in New York, where most count on driving as a full-time job. For them, the unequal distribution of chargers directly affects their take-home pay. It’s also a problem for their platforms. Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. both pledged to electrify fleets in North America by 2030 and have ramped up incentives and perks to entice drivers to trade in gas guzzlers for an EV. Their goals are colliding with a charging system that was made to serve wealthy customers and not working-class members of the gig economy.

It’s an uphill climb for the San Francisco-based apps. Only 1% of the 71,500 ride-share vehicles in New York are electric, according to the TLC. That’s slightly better than at the national level, according to clean-energy research firm BloombergNEF. Uber is doing better in Europe, where government incentives have helped spur the switch to EVs.

Uber has 26,000 EVs active on the platform and plans to spend $800 million in incentives, charging discounts and other benefits to help drivers make the switch to an electric vehicle. In London it's taking steps to get more EVs on the streets by partnering with fintech Moove, which uses an alternative underwriting model to make it easier for gig workers to get a vehicle.

Uber also recently created a new role — head of charging infrastructure — dedicated to working with car manufacturers, charging companies and others to expand access for drivers.

“For Uber to be successful in the EV transition, we need to make investment go into places where drivers are concentrated,” said Chris Hook, who leads global sustainability strategy at Uber. “It needs to be equitable.”

Queens-based Viraj Desai, 25, said he isn't willing to trade the certainty his Toyota Camry provides for his Uber shifts, even if it comes with a high gas bill.

"I would never switch to an EV. I've seen too many people wasting their time charging," he said. "I need to know I can work. I can't afford to be offline."

For their part, cities should prioritize building public chargers in lower income neighborhoods, Hook said. Uber is working with lawmakers in key cities including London and Paris by sharing data on driving patterns like trip durations, pickups and destinations. It’s also helping drum up interest from car-charging companies that are skeptical of the commercial benefits of rollouts in lower income areas where, on the whole, EV adoption is still nascent.

Lyft said its EV rental program and partnerships with charging providers like EVgo and Electrify America have helped boost the number of EVs on its platform by 22% compared with last year. Still, “there’s a very big role for the public side to fill in order to address charging equity, and ride-share can be a powerful partner,” Paul Augustine, Lyft’s director of sustainability, said in an interview. In May, the company wrote to New York Governor Kathy Hochul to stress the importance of increasing funding to charging access for low-income and disadvantaged communities.

“The buck stops with all of us,” Augustine said. “We need to set the right market conditions where it’s a no-brainer for drivers to make the switch.”

New York’s lawmakers have goals of their own: the Department of Transportation plans to install 10,000 curbside chargers across all five boroughs and equip 40% of parking spots in municipal lots with fast chargers by 2030. Spokesman Vin Barone said more than 85% of curbside chargers installed by the city are in the outer boroughs.

“Equity is a guiding principle as this administration works to expand access to electric vehicle charging,” he said. “DOT will continue to work closely with the TLC on policy and infrastructure to support the transition to EVs among for-hire vehicle drivers and all drivers in the city.”

Uber has pledged to be zero-emissions globally by 2040 and Lyft, which only operates in North America, has targeted 2030. New York is one of their largest markets, so progress on electrification there is critical to reaching their climate goals.

Even under ambitious policy scenarios, the city still has a long way to go, according to Matthew Moniot, a researcher at the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Moniot led a May study on New York’s charging network and ride-hailing services that showed even if EVs made up only 30% of its ride-hailing fleet, the city would need to increase the current count of 68 fast-charging ports to over 1,000 to meet demand.

Expanding public charging alone won’t solve EV’s inequality problem, Moniot said. “It won’t be fully equitable until ride-share drivers are able to charge at home,” he said. New York’s ride-share EVs have to charge three times more frequently than personal cars because they build up mileage more quickly.

“The trick is finding ways to charge off-shift so they can dedicate time to making money,” he said.

(Adds detail on London EV plans in eighth paragraph. In an earlier version the company corrected the number of electric vehicles in the eighth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EV owners forced to use public charging stations during power outage

    EV owners have been forced to use public charging stations during power outage

  • Is Twitter Stock a Buy Today?

    It has been a troubled year so far for social media titan Twitter (NYSE: TWTR). The company is in the middle of a theatrical lawsuit with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who agreed to buy the social media company for $54.20 per share in April. The famed entrepreneur has since tried to withdraw from the deal over concerns that Twitter withheld important information regarding spam accounts.

  • Cummins' Hydrogen Fuel Cells Power Industry First in Passenger Rail

    Global power and technology leader Cummins Inc. is powering the world's first 100%-hydrogen passenger train route in operation in Bremervörde, Lower Saxony, Germany.

  • Tesla Stock Lower Following Solid August China Sales Data

    Tesla shares moved lower Thursday following data from China indicating a solid improvement in August sales and exports as production at its key Shanghai factory accelerated from its summer lull. Tesla sold 77,000 China-made cars last month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Thursday, a 74% increase over the same period last year. The August figures, however, while also firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, essentially only matches the 78,000 tally from June and suggests growth rates will be challenging in the world's biggest car market as the economy slows and buyers trim spending.

  • Yellen to visit Detroit next week on tour to tout Biden economic agenda

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will launch a month-long speaking tour to tout President Joe Biden's recent legislative achievements, starting with a Sept. 8 speech in Detroit to explain their impact on the U.S. economy, the Treasury said on Thursday. Yellen will discuss in Detroit how this summer's legislative packages to invest in green energy, healthcare, semiconductors and research, along with last year's infrastructure law, will increase the U.S. economy's productive capacity, making it more resilient to shocks, a Treasury official said. Yellen intends to link the legislation to her concept of "Modern Supply Side Economics" introduced in January, twisting a Reagan-era phrase traditionally associated with tax cuts and deregulation to assert that Democrats' climate and human capital investment agenda would spread growth more fairly.

  • Incoming Whole Foods CEO Spells Big Changes for the Company

    Five years after Amazon announced that it would buy supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, a big new change has just taken place -- on September 1, incoming chief executive Jason Buechel is taking over for John Mackey. "As a co-founder of Whole Foods, I've often explained my relationship to the company with a parent-child metaphor," Buechel wrote in a letter announcing his retirement to Whole Foods Staff in September 2021. The transition took nearly a year and, now, former Chief Operating Officer Jason Buechel is stepping in to lead the high-end supermarket chain.

  • Amazon Bid to Overturn Union Victory Rejected by US Official

    (Bloomberg) -- The Amazon Labor Union’s landmark victory at a Staten Island warehouse should be upheld, a US labor board official has recommended, dealing a major setback to Amazon.com Inc.’s efforts to have the vote overturned.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstUS Jobs Data Have Potential to Push Fed Toward Third

  • California lawmakers just passed a bill that could force Tesla to stop calling its beta software 'Full Self Driving' in the state — now, it's up to Gov. Newsom to sign it into law

    "People in California think Full Self-Driving is fully automated when it's not," Senate Transportation Committee Chair Lena Gonzalez said.

  • Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

    One Ford recall involves fires at the blower motor, while another relates to problems with rear-view cameras.

  • Fact check: The first female F-35 fighter pilot has never crashed a plane, contrary to claims

    Christine Mau, the first female F-35 pilot, has never crashed a plane. But an article claiming she did continues to circulate on social media.

  • Eddie's Classic Collection Explored

    This ridiculous gathering of American vintage automobiles is a jaw-dropping sight for nearly any enthusiast.

  • First Look: Acura’s Precision EV Concept Is a Sporty Crossover With an F1-Inspired Dash

    The design study was developed to shape the direction of the brand’s electric future.

  • Ford recalls 198,000 U.S. SUVs due to risk of fire

    Ford Motor Co is recalling 198,000 SUVs in the United States to replace the blower motor assembly after reports of 25 fires, it said on Thursday. Ford said it had three reports of fires linked to property damage to structures and one involving minor injury. Ford will notify owners starting Sept. 12.

  • Ford recalls pickups, cars to fix cloudy rear camera lens

    Ford is recalling more than 277,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. because the rear view camera lens can get cloudy and reduce visibility for the driver. The recalled vehicles have a 360-degree camera system. Ford says the anti-reflective lens on the cameras can degrade, causing a cloudy image.

  • Automakers Are Adding Electric Vehicles to Their Lineups. Here's What's Coming.

    By Jeff S. BartlettBen PrestonMany automakers have detailed plans to electrify large portions of their fleets over the next decade, with some announcing goals for fully electrified lineups within...

  • PM’s new German-made car means end of the road for ‘buy British’ tradition

    The prime minister is to be routinely driven around in a German-made car after no British alternatives to the current fleet of Jaguars could be found.

  • How to Buy a New Car in Today’s Challenging Market

    The new-car shortage may slow this year, but prices remain high and availability limitedBy Benjamin PrestonEver so slowly, new-car dealers are starting to show a few more vehicles on their lots. ...

  • Next Gen crash impacts in spotlight, under observation

    In the debut season of NASCAR‘s Next Gen Cup Series car, drivers have noted that certain crash impacts have been particularly jarring. “I feel like my jaw was like one of those boxers that gets his whole face demolished,” said Denny Hamlin, one of the victims of a 13-car wreck last Sunday at Daytona International […]

  • 3 Injured After Plane Attempts Emergency Landing and Crashes on Ohio Middle School Football Field

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed with PEOPLE that no students were near the field at the time of the crash

  • Edmunds Compares: 2023 Nissan Leaf vs. 2023 Chevy Bolt EV

    Shopper interest in electric vehicles, or EVs, is rising. According to data from the Pew Research Center in 2021, 40% of non-EV owners are very or somewhat likely to purchase an EV as their next vehicle. Thankfully, there are lower-priced EVs on the market, and two compelling picks are the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Bolt EV.